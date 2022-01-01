Menu

Emmanuel POITIER

Puteaux

En résumé

Je suis en ce moment Advanced Engineer chez Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (a Londres, UK) depuis 3 ans, et je travaille sur la PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable et PlayStation 3.

Auparavant, je travaillais chez OpenLink (a Croydon, UK) comme Software Engineer et a develope des drivers ODBC/JDBC sur Mac et Linux pendant 5 ans. Ce premier emploi est venu a la suite d'un stage scolaire pour ma derniere annee d'IUP Genie Informatique a La Rochelle.

Mes compétences :
Assembleur
HTML
Informatique
JAVA
Programmation
Web
XML

Entreprises

  • Sony Computer Entertainment Europe - Advanced Engineer

    Puteaux 2004 - 2007

  • OpenLink Software - Software Engineer

    1999 - 2004

Formations

Réseau