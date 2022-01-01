Emmanuel POITIER

Je suis en ce moment Advanced Engineer chez Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (a Londres, UK) depuis 3 ans, et je travaille sur la PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable et PlayStation 3.



Auparavant, je travaillais chez OpenLink (a Croydon, UK) comme Software Engineer et a develope des drivers ODBC/JDBC sur Mac et Linux pendant 5 ans. Ce premier emploi est venu a la suite d'un stage scolaire pour ma derniere annee d'IUP Genie Informatique a La Rochelle.



Mes compétences :

Assembleur

HTML

Informatique

JAVA

Programmation

Web

XML