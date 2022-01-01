Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Emmanuel RILHAC
Emmanuel RILHAC
Stamford
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gartner
- Chief Commercial & Operations Officer
Stamford
2017 - maintenant
Ceb
- Chief Operating Officer
Paris
2013 - 2017
Capgemini Consulting
- Vice President
Paris
2011 - 2013
IBM Global Services
- Worlwide Retail COC
Bois-Colombes Cedex
2010 - 2011
IBM Global Services
- Directeur Secteur Distribution
Bois-Colombes Cedex
2006 - 2010
Adea Solutions
- VP/General Manager
2003 - 2006
IMS Health
- Vice President, Europe
PUTEAUX
2000 - 2003
JDA Software
- Vice President Europe- Intactix Solutions
PARIS
1996 - 2000
SymphonyIRI Group
- Directeur Europe-Applications
CHAMBOURCY CEDEX
1986 - 1996
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christian BONNAFONT
Delphine POULAT-LUCAS
Eric SINDOU
Franck GIRAUD
Katia HAMELIN
Max BEGOUEN
Sofia RUFIN
Stéphane GAUTIER
Yves-Marie LEMAÎTRE