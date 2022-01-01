Menu

Emmanuel RILHAC

Stamford

Entreprises

  • Gartner - Chief Commercial & Operations Officer

    Stamford 2017 - maintenant

  • Ceb - Chief Operating Officer

    Paris 2013 - 2017

  • Capgemini Consulting - Vice President

    Paris 2011 - 2013

  • IBM Global Services - Worlwide Retail COC

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2010 - 2011

  • IBM Global Services - Directeur Secteur Distribution

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2006 - 2010

  • Adea Solutions - VP/General Manager

    2003 - 2006

  • IMS Health - Vice President, Europe

    PUTEAUX 2000 - 2003

  • JDA Software - Vice President Europe- Intactix Solutions

    PARIS 1996 - 2000

  • SymphonyIRI Group - Directeur Europe-Applications

    CHAMBOURCY CEDEX 1986 - 1996

