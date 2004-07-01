Emmanuel ROCHETTE DE LEMPDES

> 20 years of experience in digital tech / media / mobile - telco / entertainment / sports business industry.

> Broad international experience (France, Germany, Norway, UK, US) in large companies (worldwide leaders in their category) + entrepreneurial experience (start ups founder / business acceleration / management).



> Skills :

-Sales / business development - acceleration

-Strategy / Marketing

-P&L / business unit management

-Team management



Since 2013 : OpenThink Digital - Digital Agency / transformation



2007-2012: Lagardère Active - Digital, VP Marketing / Strategy / business development, member of Management committee



2004-07: OpenThink - media/telco/digital - CEO, founder



1998-2003: Bain & Company, senior consultant



1996-1998: Canal+ International, Germany, Scandinavia, Marketing / Business development



1995-96: IMCA, Media consulting



1993-1994: Paris Première, Programming & Finance assistant



