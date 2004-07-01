Menu

Emmanuel ROCHETTE DE LEMPDES

PARIS

En résumé

> 20 years of experience in digital tech / media / mobile - telco / entertainment / sports business industry.
> Broad international experience (France, Germany, Norway, UK, US) in large companies (worldwide leaders in their category) + entrepreneurial experience (start ups founder / business acceleration / management).

> Skills :
-Sales / business development - acceleration
-Strategy / Marketing
-P&L / business unit management
-Team management

Since 2013 : OpenThink Digital - Digital Agency / transformation

2007-2012: Lagardère Active - Digital, VP Marketing / Strategy / business development, member of Management committee

2004-07: OpenThink - media/telco/digital - CEO, founder

1998-2003: Bain & Company, senior consultant

1996-1998: Canal+ International, Germany, Scandinavia, Marketing / Business development

1995-96: IMCA, Media consulting

1993-1994: Paris Première, Programming & Finance assistant

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Entertainment
Internet
Internet mobile
Management
Marketing
Média
Mobile
P&L management
Sales
Sales Strategy
Strategy
Team management

Entreprises

  • OpenThink Digital - Partner

    2013 - maintenant Digital agency

    Digital transformation : strategy, operational optimization / reshape + relaunch, organization redesign, tools production + delivery.

    Full 360 digital multi-channel approach : web, mobile (apps, tablets, connected TV,...), social networks, blockchain, IA issues.

    Clients targeted : Top leaders by industry category / business acceleration / mid cap players (online, offline) / start ups - French digital transformation market.

    Example of some assignments (incl. with Socialy collaboration):
    -digital tool innovation to launch a new food platform delivery for a market worldwide leader : benchmark of main players (Europe, US), specificities, key success factors, ...
    -digital relaunch of the Finance market leader print magazine in France:
    >approach, full digital operational reshape + delivery + relaunch + digital acceleration: content / editorial, SEO / SEM, btob / btoc distribution (content, trafic,...), #business models, organization redesign (management, team), Sales / EBIT impact

    -e-commerce approach for Grazia (Mondadori)
    -project of "Groupon" like player in France
    -customized dating hunting business
    -social network ad market place (fund raising, business acceleration)
    -global media project (web, TV, radio) to be launched over Tunisia : approach, positioning, business planing, negotiations

  • Lagardère Active - pôle digital - VP Marketing / Strategy / Business Développement - Digital

    2007 - 2012 Lagardère Active - Digital business unit (France + International)
    Marketing / sales France
    Business Development
    Strategy

    -Managed sales / buz dev / strat + marketing team
    -Member of Management committee

    -Developed revenues towards key accounts / BtoB partners (~10€M, ~35% of French online revenues) : Doctissimo, Newsweb, Lagardère Digital France
    > Marketing / sales to key accounts: identification of key marketing issues, construction of specific offers (display, editorial integrations, CRM, iphone apps, all digital product mix)
    > # main vertical segments targeted: Danone, Pepsico, Coca, Orangina Schweppes, Bel, Chanel, Renault, Crédit Agricole,...

    -Defined and implemented Lagardère Active strategic approach on its key online segments / potential target markets:
    e-commerce towards female audience (ELLE Passions, Infobebes,...), search (negotiation with Ask / IAC in Europe), social networks, automotive (roll out of autonews in Italy / Spain), online gambling (long term partnerships / white label approach on poker), gaming (casual / core, rev. share partnerships implementation), music, video, male portal, mobile (iphone apps,...)

    > Business development:
    -identification of all non display / advertising potential revenues, development of new specific business lines: content syndication, affiliation, web agency, BtoC premium services,...
    -negotiation / implementation : eg gambling deals with Betclic / Newsweb, William Hill, bwin, Real,...: 7€M in revenues / year

    -Support to Digital GM for managing P&L on its key aspects: Strategic Plan, Business Reviews towards top management / holding, Budget, Investor Day communications, CEO key digital messages, top line and cost analysis, optimization / restructuring, reorganization Publishing France, growth / acquisitions (Doctissimo, Plurimedia, Digital Spy UK, Jumpstart US, Sumitomo Japan,...)

  • OpenThink (2004-07) - DG - founder

    2004 - 2007 Management consulting: strategy, operations, organization
    Media - digital - mobile / telecom - entertainment

    -Generated ~500k€ - 1€M in revenues / year
    -~Managed ~10 FTE
    -Client portfolio: Canal+, Orange / France Télécom, Club-Internet / T-Online, private equity funds (Permira, Cinven,...),... + Pepsico France, Mondadori (Grazia)

    > sales development (500k€ in 2004, ~1M€ 2005-06)
    > dedicated expert in specific segments / issues: media, digital, mobile, growth, content, TV / mobile rights acquisitions (sports, cinema,...), customer acquisition / retention,...

    Examples of some assignements:
    -Launch of first mobile video services (Orange France in 2003)
    -TV/mobile internet sports rights approach and acquisitions (France Télécom)
    -Development in sports events production (vertical integration, Canal+ Sport)
    -Growth strategy for Eastern Europe markets (Pepsico / Tropicana)
    -e-commerce approach for Grazia (Mondadori),...

  • Bain & Company - Senior Consultant

    PARIS 1998 - 2003 Leading strategy consulting firm

    Assistance to large European clients on various topics: strategy, operational optimization, organization

    Member of the media / telecom / digital practice, dedicated to key customers: Canal+, Vivendi-Universal, Orange, Lagardère, PagesJaunes,...

    Examples of some assignments:
    -European media strategy for VU, potential alliance with BSkyB
    -3G content approach for Orange on sports / cinema / music / gaming: rights negotiation (500M€ overall deal in sports), partnerships and portal development with key content providers (L'Equipe, Allociné,...)
    -Communication budget and media buying optimization for Orange France: savings ~45M€ / year
    -Portfolio strategy - media & territories for Lagardère, rationalization / exit (Giraudy outdoor, Skyrock radio,..)
    -Also many assignments in consumer goods / retail in Europe

  • Canal+ International - Germany (Premiere) and Norway (Canal Digital) - Business Development

    1996 - 1998 Controller within Finance team (Germany, Norway)
    General Manager assistant
    Also reporting to Paris International management: KPI, key strategic topics, international benchmarks / best practices

    -Responsible for subscriber database key metrics (1.3M subs in Germany): acquisitions, churn (10-15%), renewal
    -Reorganized set top box logistics and repair center (25% total savings)
    -Worked on CanalDigital TV bouquet launch: 30 channels distributed, marketing approach / media plan, KPI, reporting to France

  • Paris Première - stage 1 an - Assistant to CFO and GM

    1993 - 1994

  • Reckitt & Colman - UK - stage - Assistant brand Manager - UK

    1993 - 1993

  • Danone - stage - Salesforce assistant (France)

    1991 - 1991

Formations

Réseau