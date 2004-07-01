Emmanuel ROCHETTE DE LEMPDES

-
OpenThink Digital
- Partner
2013 - maintenant
Digital agency
Digital transformation : strategy, operational optimization / reshape + relaunch, organization redesign, tools production + delivery.
Full 360 digital multi-channel approach : web, mobile (apps, tablets, connected TV,...), social networks, blockchain, IA issues.
Clients targeted : Top leaders by industry category / business acceleration / mid cap players (online, offline) / start ups - French digital transformation market.
Example of some assignments (incl. with Socialy collaboration):
-digital tool innovation to launch a new food platform delivery for a market worldwide leader : benchmark of main players (Europe, US), specificities, key success factors, ...
-digital relaunch of the Finance market leader print magazine in France:
>approach, full digital operational reshape + delivery + relaunch + digital acceleration: content / editorial, SEO / SEM, btob / btoc distribution (content, trafic,...), #business models, organization redesign (management, team), Sales / EBIT impact
-e-commerce approach for Grazia (Mondadori)
-project of "Groupon" like player in France
-customized dating hunting business
-social network ad market place (fund raising, business acceleration)
-global media project (web, TV, radio) to be launched over Tunisia : approach, positioning, business planing, negotiations
-
Lagardère Active - pôle digital
- VP Marketing / Strategy / Business Développement - Digital
2007 - 2012
Lagardère Active - Digital business unit (France + International)
Marketing / sales France
Business Development
Strategy
-Managed sales / buz dev / strat + marketing team
-Member of Management committee
-Developed revenues towards key accounts / BtoB partners (~10€M, ~35% of French online revenues) : Doctissimo, Newsweb, Lagardère Digital France
> Marketing / sales to key accounts: identification of key marketing issues, construction of specific offers (display, editorial integrations, CRM, iphone apps, all digital product mix)
> # main vertical segments targeted: Danone, Pepsico, Coca, Orangina Schweppes, Bel, Chanel, Renault, Crédit Agricole,...
-Defined and implemented Lagardère Active strategic approach on its key online segments / potential target markets:
e-commerce towards female audience (ELLE Passions, Infobebes,...), search (negotiation with Ask / IAC in Europe), social networks, automotive (roll out of autonews in Italy / Spain), online gambling (long term partnerships / white label approach on poker), gaming (casual / core, rev. share partnerships implementation), music, video, male portal, mobile (iphone apps,...)
> Business development:
-identification of all non display / advertising potential revenues, development of new specific business lines: content syndication, affiliation, web agency, BtoC premium services,...
-negotiation / implementation : eg gambling deals with Betclic / Newsweb, William Hill, bwin, Real,...: 7€M in revenues / year
-Support to Digital GM for managing P&L on its key aspects: Strategic Plan, Business Reviews towards top management / holding, Budget, Investor Day communications, CEO key digital messages, top line and cost analysis, optimization / restructuring, reorganization Publishing France, growth / acquisitions (Doctissimo, Plurimedia, Digital Spy UK, Jumpstart US, Sumitomo Japan,...)
-
OpenThink (2004-07)
- DG - founder
2004 - 2007
Management consulting: strategy, operations, organization
Media - digital - mobile / telecom - entertainment
-Generated ~500k€ - 1€M in revenues / year
-~Managed ~10 FTE
-Client portfolio: Canal+, Orange / France Télécom, Club-Internet / T-Online, private equity funds (Permira, Cinven,...),... + Pepsico France, Mondadori (Grazia)
> sales development (500k€ in 2004, ~1M€ 2005-06)
> dedicated expert in specific segments / issues: media, digital, mobile, growth, content, TV / mobile rights acquisitions (sports, cinema,...), customer acquisition / retention,...
Examples of some assignements:
-Launch of first mobile video services (Orange France in 2003)
-TV/mobile internet sports rights approach and acquisitions (France Télécom)
-Development in sports events production (vertical integration, Canal+ Sport)
-Growth strategy for Eastern Europe markets (Pepsico / Tropicana)
-e-commerce approach for Grazia (Mondadori),...
-
Bain & Company
- Senior Consultant
PARIS
1998 - 2003
Leading strategy consulting firm
Assistance to large European clients on various topics: strategy, operational optimization, organization
Member of the media / telecom / digital practice, dedicated to key customers: Canal+, Vivendi-Universal, Orange, Lagardère, PagesJaunes,...
Examples of some assignments:
-European media strategy for VU, potential alliance with BSkyB
-3G content approach for Orange on sports / cinema / music / gaming: rights negotiation (500M€ overall deal in sports), partnerships and portal development with key content providers (L'Equipe, Allociné,...)
-Communication budget and media buying optimization for Orange France: savings ~45M€ / year
-Portfolio strategy - media & territories for Lagardère, rationalization / exit (Giraudy outdoor, Skyrock radio,..)
-Also many assignments in consumer goods / retail in Europe
-
Canal+ International - Germany (Premiere) and Norway (Canal Digital)
- Business Development
1996 - 1998
Controller within Finance team (Germany, Norway)
General Manager assistant
Also reporting to Paris International management: KPI, key strategic topics, international benchmarks / best practices
-Responsible for subscriber database key metrics (1.3M subs in Germany): acquisitions, churn (10-15%), renewal
-Reorganized set top box logistics and repair center (25% total savings)
-Worked on CanalDigital TV bouquet launch: 30 channels distributed, marketing approach / media plan, KPI, reporting to France
-
Paris Première - stage 1 an
- Assistant to CFO and GM
1993 - 1994
-
Reckitt & Colman - UK - stage
- Assistant brand Manager - UK
1993 - 1993
-
Danone - stage
- Salesforce assistant (France)
1991 - 1991