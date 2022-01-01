Menu

Emmanuel SAINT GAL DE PONS

Montville

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals - Product Manager Ophthalmology

    Montville 2017 - maintenant Marketing on wAMD indication of Eylea

  • Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals - Responsable Stratégie Market Access Ophtalmologie

    Montville 2015 - 2017

  • Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals - Medical Science Liaison ( MSL) Conseiller Scientifique Régional Ophtalmologie

    Montville 2013 - 2015 Conseiller Scientifique Régional

  • Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals - Chargé d'études de marché

    Montville 2008 - 2012 Oncologie/ Hématologie/Thrombose
    puis Cardiovasculaire/Thrombose

  • Laboratoire Lilly - Chargé d'études de marché junior Diabétologie

    2006 - 2006

  • Roche Pharma - Chargé d'études de marché VIH

    2006 - 2007

  • Bayer Consumer Care / BSF - Chargé d'affaires réglementaires stagiaire

    2005 - 2005

