Emmanuel SBRAVATI

PARIS

Entreprises

  • GDF SUEZ - Energy Management & Trading - Mid & Long Term Gas Portfolio Optimization

    2013 - maintenant On the medium term, the main aim is to optimize the value of the portfolio (long term contract, spot & forward market, storages, B2B, B2C & Giants sales, pipeline capacities) while mitigating its risk and cope with security of supply requirement. My role is to :
    - Optimize the portfolio from month ahead up to year+3
    - Identify and monetize asset optionality
    - Define prompt guidelines
    - Be responsible of LNG management

    On the long term (Year +4 up to Year +20), the goal is to provide a support for portfolio structuration, long term negociation as well as for the group strategy.

  • GDF SUEZ - Energy Management & Trading - Contracting & Partnership France

    2012 - 2013 Develop new contracst in France for Energy Management & Trading business line:
    - RTE tender for reserves and for disconnectable clients
    - Wind power buy back contract stochastic valuation and methodology definition
    - RTE/UFE lobbying (market transparency, technical constraints, disconnectable clients)

  • GDF SUEZ - Master Thesis - Smart grid heating system

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2010 - Development of a Hybrid heat pump combining electric heat pump and gas condensing boiler.
    - Regulation development for economical and technical optimization.

  • GDF SUEZ - Energy Management & Trading - Energy Portfolio Manager

    2010 - 2012 Management of a 2000 MW CCGT generation portfolio in France.
    As a short term optimizer my job is to optimize its value while mitigating risks :
    • Trade on the OTC power and gas markets up to month ahead
    • Preparation of day ahead optimized generation schedules.
    • Develope spot and forward strategies to capt maximum assets value


    I also perform economical and technical analysis in order to develop the electricity sector at GDF SUEZ.

  • AIRBUS - Industrial Excellence project manager A380

    Blagnac 2008 - 2008 - Develope the "Industrial Excellence" management method in Version & configuration management and Planning department of the A380 Final Assembly Line.
    - Customers & Suppliers relationship management.
    - Process risk analysis

  • Mazars - Financial Assurance & Advisory - Junior position

    Paris La Défense 2007 - 2008 - Financial advisory of big firms : LVMH, Bouygues construction, SNCF.
    - Corporate Finance skills development

  • Veolia Water - Process optimization of water treatment power plant (Mexico city)

    Paris 2007 - 2007 - Assistant to the operation director of water treatment power plant
    - Skills development on inverse osmosis

Formations

  Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (Institut Royal De Technologie) (Stockholm)

    Stockholm maintenant

  • Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (Stockholm)

    Stockholm 2008 - 2010 Sustainable energy engineering

  Ecole Centrale De Lille

    Lille 2005 - 2010

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2005 - 2010

