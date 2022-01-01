Emmanuel SBRAVATI

-
GDF SUEZ - Energy Management & Trading
- Mid & Long Term Gas Portfolio Optimization
2013 - maintenant
On the medium term, the main aim is to optimize the value of the portfolio (long term contract, spot & forward market, storages, B2B, B2C & Giants sales, pipeline capacities) while mitigating its risk and cope with security of supply requirement. My role is to :
- Optimize the portfolio from month ahead up to year+3
- Identify and monetize asset optionality
- Define prompt guidelines
- Be responsible of LNG management
On the long term (Year +4 up to Year +20), the goal is to provide a support for portfolio structuration, long term negociation as well as for the group strategy.
-
GDF SUEZ - Energy Management & Trading
- Contracting & Partnership France
2012 - 2013
Develop new contracst in France for Energy Management & Trading business line:
- RTE tender for reserves and for disconnectable clients
- Wind power buy back contract stochastic valuation and methodology definition
- RTE/UFE lobbying (market transparency, technical constraints, disconnectable clients)
-
GDF SUEZ
- Master Thesis - Smart grid heating system
COURBEVOIE
2010 - 2010
- Development of a Hybrid heat pump combining electric heat pump and gas condensing boiler.
- Regulation development for economical and technical optimization.
-
GDF SUEZ - Energy Management & Trading
- Energy Portfolio Manager
2010 - 2012
Management of a 2000 MW CCGT generation portfolio in France.
As a short term optimizer my job is to optimize its value while mitigating risks :
• Trade on the OTC power and gas markets up to month ahead
• Preparation of day ahead optimized generation schedules.
• Develope spot and forward strategies to capt maximum assets value
I also perform economical and technical analysis in order to develop the electricity sector at GDF SUEZ.
-
AIRBUS
- Industrial Excellence project manager A380
Blagnac
2008 - 2008
- Develope the "Industrial Excellence" management method in Version & configuration management and Planning department of the A380 Final Assembly Line.
- Customers & Suppliers relationship management.
- Process risk analysis
-
Mazars
- Financial Assurance & Advisory - Junior position
Paris La Défense
2007 - 2008
- Financial advisory of big firms : LVMH, Bouygues construction, SNCF.
- Corporate Finance skills development
-
Veolia Water
- Process optimization of water treatment power plant (Mexico city)
Paris
2007 - 2007
- Assistant to the operation director of water treatment power plant
- Skills development on inverse osmosis