Emmanuel SORDET

Telekom romania
- Chief Corporate Officer
2013 - maintenant
Telekom Mobile Romania
- Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Romania
Cabinet Granrut & Avocats
- Associé Pôle Technologies Médias Télécoms
2010 - 2013
Principaux domaines d’activité :
· FUSION & ACQUISITION : levées de fonds, LBO, OBO, constitution de Joint Venture françaises et internationales, acquisition et cession de sociétés (audit juridique, négociation et rédaction des accords), négociation et rédaction de pactes d’actionnaires, opérations de restructuration intra-groupe (fusion, apports partiel d’actif, cession de fonds de commerce, transformation de sociétés), mise en place de plans de stock options, BSA, bons de créateur d'entreprise, droit du financement, procédure collective (accompagnement pour plan de cession, plan de continuation & liquidation), principalement dans les domaines des Télécoms, de l’Énergie, des Médias, de la Mode et de l'Agro-alimentaire ;
- DROIT DE L'ENERGIE, DROIT DES TELECOMMUNICATIONS, DROITS DES MEDIAS & DROIT DES CONTRATS : rédaction et négociation de contrats clients et fournisseurs (notamment : achat de blocs d'énergie, contrat de collecte de trafic télécoms, de connexion Internet, de réalisation de sites WEB, contrats informatiques notamment via le cloud computing, achat et vente de contenus, contrats liés aux réseaux sociaux), gestion des contentieux y afférents;
· DROIT DE LA DISTRIBUTION & DE LA CONSOMMATION : rédaction et négociation de contrats de distribution (notamment : enseigne, réseau de distribution, marque blanche), mise en place de conditions générales de vente, négociation avec la DGCCRF, les associations de consommateurs et la Commission des Clauses Abusives ;
· DROIT DE LA CONCURRENCE : préparation & suivi de contentieux engagés devant le Conseil de la Concurrence ou le Tribunal de Commerce de Paris pour lever les barrières et restrictions, notamment, techniques & financières imposées aux nouveaux entrants par des acteurs dominants ou historique. Définition & mise en œuvre de stratégie contre des acteurs monopolistiques dans le domaine de la presse sportive, celui des informations du secteur public et leur réutilisation ainsi que de l'énergie ;
· REGLEMENTATION & LOBBYING : négociation et gestion des relations avec les organismes en charge de la réglementation (Conseil Supérieur de l’Audiovisuel, Autorité de Régulation des Télécommunications, Commission européenne) ou les Pouvoirs Publics (Ministères des Finances et de l’Economie et du budget et de l’Industrie, DGCCRF), notamment, afin notamment de faire valoir nos points de vue que ce soit dans le cadre de l’ouverture à la concurrence du secteur des télécommunications ou celui de la presse sportive ;
· DROIT DE LA PROPRIETE INTELLECTUELLE : négociation et rédaction d’accords de licences de technologie, de marque et de partenariats industriels internationaux, d’achat de contenus, gestion du contentieux ;
Denton Wilde Sapte
- Avocat Associé
Paris
2006 - 2009
Avocat au barreau de Paris
- Avocat indépendant
2003 - 2006
Negotiations related to acquisition of a different holding and participation (stake of 4 million €) and implementation of related operations for media companies and foreign investors,
Management of litigations concerning the competition law against France Telecom (stake 1,2 million €) or Electricité de France,
the negotiation of different agreements (software licence agreements, distribution agreements),
Lobbying actions for access provider & telecom operators (e.g. Deutsche Telekom) and for a media (press) and Energy companies.
Club-Internet (T-online France) groupe Deutsche Telekom
- Secrétaire Général et Directeur Juridique
2000 - 2003
General & Legal Counsel of T-Online France and Club Internet, third largest French ISP in terms of number of subscribers, subsidiary of T-Online International AG, subsidiary of DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, leading European ISP (12,5 million subscribers and sales turnover for 2002 of 1,600 billion €).
Responsible for the business development and the legal follow-up of the company T-Online France and his subsidiary Club Internet (sales turnover consolidated for 2002 of more than 100 € million with a staff of 522 people) regulation and lobbying issues. Member of the Management Committee of T-Online France. In charge of a team of five lawyers and an assistant.
Grolier Interactive Europe (groupe Lagardère branche multimédia)
- Secrétaire Général et Directeur Juridique
1999 - 2001
General & Legal Counsel of Grolier Interactive Europe, the holding company of the multimedia activities the LAGARDERE Group (590 MF of sales turnover for 595 employees)
Responsible for all legal matters of all subsidiary companies of Grolier Interactive Europe, in particular, of Grolier Interactive Europe Management, Club Internet, the Grolier studio, Digit all, Mcity, Plurimédia, Hachette Multi-media and Europe Infos.
Successfully participated in acquisition of various companies (Plurimédia Spectacles 10 million € of sales turnovers, France CD, Interactive Median). Furthermore in charge of the transfer of Club-Internet (GIE/OG) to T-Online International AG and the drafting of the agreements between Groups LAGARDERE and DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (stake 600 billion €).
Member of the Management Committee and responsible for a team of five lawyers.
Lagardère SCA
- Juriste senior
PARIS
1996 - 1999
Senior lawyer within the Legal Department of Group LAGARDERE responsible for the MULTI-MEDIA and DEFENSE activities of the Group (sales turnover for 1998 of 10,7 billion Francs for 50.000 people).
Key lawyer in charge of the Multimedia activities of LAGARDERE Group in the Internet sector (Club-Internet), CD Rom activities (Hachette Multimedia and Grolier Interactive U.K. ltd) the software activities (Symah Vision) and the DEFENSE – SPACES sector. Furthermore, in charge of the companies related to software, systems and services (Matra Systèmes and Information, Matra Grolier Network and MatraNet) and satellite transmissions (MCN Sat Services)
Responsible for a team of two lawyers and an assistant and Director of several companies in France as well as abroad.
Lagardere SCA
- Juriste en charge des nouvelles technologies (Défense & Internet)
PARIS
1994 - 1996
Lawyer in charge of the sectors DEFENSE – SPACES (Matra High Technologies, Matra Systèmes & Information and MCN Sat Services and Multi-media " on line " within the Legal Department of LAGARDERE Group (Club Internet, Symah Vision).
I was responsible in particular for the:
preparation of meetings of the board of directors and of shareholders meetings of the Companies of these poles,
supply of various legal services to the Management of the Group and of the Companies of these poles,
follow-up of the significant disputes concerning or implying certain subsidiaries of the Group.
Tribunal de Commerce de Paris
- Assistant du Président - Secrétaire Général de l'Observatoire des défaillaillance d'entreprises
1992 - 1995
Assistant of the President of the Paris Commercial Court, Mr Michel ROUGER:
Participation (in collaboration with the members of the legislative team of Senator Etienne DAILLY) in legislative work on the reform of the Laws of 1984 and 1985 on " the prevention and the treatment of the companies in difficulties ".
Installation of the system of detection of the failing companies and convocation of their management.
Audit of the plans of continuation decided by the Court within the framework of collective procedures opened in Paris, Versailles and Evry.