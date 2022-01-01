Retail
Emmanuel TRIAUD
Emmanuel TRIAUD
Villeurbanne
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Oracle
JavaScript
PHP
HTML
CSS
PL/SQL
Entreprises
Ciril - Ciril GROUP
- Analyste programmeur
Villeurbanne
2007 - maintenant
GIRARD AGEDISS
- Analyste programmeur
Nantes
2002 - 2007
Servatweb
- Analyste programmeur
2001 - 2002
Formations
IUT Informatique Bordeaux1
Talence
1996 - 1999
DUT Informatique - Génie logiciel
Anthony VIGNERON
Arnaud LEMONNIER
Cyril FORTIN
David REGNIER
Michaël MARIN
Mickael MALASSAGNE
Nhi TRAN
Inside Group (Toulouse)
Nicolas QUILLET
Rodolphe BRUNEAU
Sophie COUTAND