Emmanuel TRIAUD

Villeurbanne

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Oracle
JavaScript
PHP
HTML
CSS
PL/SQL

Entreprises

  • Ciril - Ciril GROUP - Analyste programmeur

    Villeurbanne 2007 - maintenant

  • GIRARD AGEDISS - Analyste programmeur

    Nantes 2002 - 2007

  • Servatweb - Analyste programmeur

    2001 - 2002

