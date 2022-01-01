Emmanuelle LEMALE

-
Native Conseil
- Fondatrice & Dirigeante
Marketing | Vannes (56000)
2022 - maintenant
-
Krug, LVMH
- International Digital Manager
Marketing | Paris (75000)
2021 - 2021
-
Sanoflore, L'Oréal
- International E-commerce Project Manager
Marketing | Paris (75000)
2020 - 2021
-
Boucheron, Kering
- International Digital Project Manager
Marketing | Paris (75000)
2016 - 2020
-
Clarins
- Chef de projet E-retail
Paris
2015 - 2016
-
Bourjois
- Chef de Projet E-commerce
Paris
2015 - 2016
-
The Insiders
- Assistante Chef de Projet Marketing et Digital
2014 - 2014
-
Claudie Pierlot
- Conseillère de vente
2012 - 2012
-
Versace
- Assistante commerciale
Paris
2011 - 2011
-
Nexity
- Assistante Marketing et Commerciale
PARIS cedex 08
2011 - 2011
-
Le Bon Marché
- Responsable de corner - Naelie
Paris
2010 - 2010
-
Marionnaud
- Conseillère de vente
Paris
2010 - 2010