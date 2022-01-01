Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Emmanuelle VASCONI
Ajouter
Emmanuelle VASCONI
LA REMAUDIÈRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HEVEA
- Directrice ESMS
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne-Laure DELAUNAY
Bernard LEGRAS
Isabelle BOURDIN
Isabelle DEVISMES VASCONI
Jean-Gilles BERTRAND
José SOARES
Matthieu ROUZEE
Onesphore MUHIRE
Patrick CORREGGIO
Yanick BOULET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z