Eric BACHELIER

PARIS

Retail banking industry is living digital transformation and in adddition is facing the arrival of new comers with neo banks.
But the fundamentals of banking business still remain the same... Secure and manage the deposits and finance the investment needs.
Let's keep in mind each client is unique and adapt our operative model according to its behavior and expectations.

Commercial
Développement commercial
International
International Marketing
Marketing
Vente
Management
Finance
Communication
Assurance

  • Société Générale - Head of commercial animation

    PARIS 2018 - maintenant Support the international retail network in the change of operative model.
    Assure the roll out of the new commercial approach client centric and multi-channel.
    Ensure that the client is the center of the front line attention.

  • Société Générale Splitska Banka Croatia - Chief Marketing Officer

    2014 - 2017

  • SKB Slovenie - Chief Marketing Officer

    2010 - 2014

  • Société Générale - Responsable du Marché des Migrants

    PARIS 2005 - 2010 Mise en place d'une stratégie commerciale en faveur des migrants résidants en France.
    Création d'un réseau dédié, d'une offre commerciale adpatée et d'une équipe d'animation.

  • Société Générale - Responsable Projet

    PARIS 2002 - 2005 Réalisation et lancement d'une solution de transfert d'argent par téléphone entre la France et l'étranger.Mise en place du plan d'actions marketing.

  • Société Générale - Ingenieur Technico commercial

    PARIS 2000 - 2002 Technico-commercial e-Buisness en charge de la commercialisation de solutions de paiement par Internet B2B et B2C

