Eric DEVAULX

Seasoned executive with over 35 years of BTB experience in the IT industry (Systems, Storage, Network, Cybersecurity, Hardware, Software & Services) of which 15 years as Country Managing Director for large US or UK listed companies as well as a start-up founder.



Open Networker, Linkedin native and true believer that the power is in the network, I have spent a big bunch of my career building sales partnership or alliances with C level relationship within the IT ecosystem.



Either for start-up of 5 people or for large companies of 100,000+ employees I have worked for, the success is always relying on people. "The success of the team is because of the individual and the success of the individual is because of the team". Ian Thomas



Investing in your development as a CEO is helping your team being successful and will raise company value.



Entrepreneurship I Executive Coaching I Business Strategy I Change Management I Go-To-Market Strategy I People Development I Start-Ups I P&L Management I New Business Development I Strategic Partnership I Alliances