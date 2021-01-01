Menu

Eric DEVAULX

Paris

En résumé

Seasoned executive with over 35 years of BTB experience in the IT industry (Systems, Storage, Network, Cybersecurity, Hardware, Software & Services) of which 15 years as Country Managing Director for large US or UK listed companies as well as a start-up founder.

Open Networker, Linkedin native and true believer that the power is in the network, I have spent a big bunch of my career building sales partnership or alliances with C level relationship within the IT ecosystem.

Either for start-up of 5 people or for large companies of 100,000+ employees I have worked for, the success is always relying on people. "The success of the team is because of the individual and the success of the individual is because of the team". Ian Thomas

Investing in your development as a CEO is helping your team being successful and will raise company value.

Entrepreneurship I Executive Coaching I Business Strategy I Change Management I Go-To-Market Strategy I People Development I Start-Ups I P&L Management I New Business Development I Strategic Partnership I Alliances

Entreprises

  • ACT4LEADERS - CEO & Founder

    Paris 2021 - maintenant Trusted advisor to partner with CEO's: Executive coaching, management consulting, action plan assessment for start-up and growth companies, technology and partnership sourcing, business development strategy, business model transformation, Organizational transformation and Change management, team integration post M&A, governance model change, cyber-security risk sensibilization for CEO and C-level executives.

  • Visconti Partners - Executive Partner

    Paris (75000) 2021 - maintenant Visconti Partners is the European leader in the field of leader's performance. Developing at the same time the performance of CEO's and Excom as well as the performance and value of their companies.

    Visconti Partners coaches are business experts carrying a wide range of experiences and responsibilities: they have been founders and CEO's, Operating officers, Business Unit leaders, owners of mid-size companies and have accumulated experiences across multiple industries.

  • Sophos France - Country Managing Director

    2017 - 2021

  • ITEXIUM CONSULTING - Directeur Business Development

    2016 - 2017

  • NETGEAR - Country Managing Director

    2013 - 2016

  • BROCADE - OEM & Channel Sales Director South EMEA

    2009 - 2013

  • JUNIPER - GSI & Alliances Manager EMEA

    2007 - 2009

  • ARKOON NETWORK SECURITY - Channel Sales Director EMEA

    Lyon 2006 - 2007

  • NORTEL - Channel Management Director France

    1996 - 2005

  • DATACCESS - Managing Director & Founder

    1987 - 1995

  • GENERIM CDME Group - Storage Product Manager

    1984 - 1987

Formations

