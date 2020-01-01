Retail
Eric LE BIS
Eric LE BIS
Salon-de-Provence
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Néosanté
- Président
Salon-de-Provence
2014 - maintenant
Locapharm
- Directeur Régional Sud Est
LE POINCONNET
2009 - 2012
H2AD
- Directeur Commercial
2009 - 2009
Petit à Petit
- Président
2003 - 2008
Altran
- Manager
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2001 - 2003
Advitam groupe Vinci
- Technical Marketing Manager
2000 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Nationale Des Travaux Publics De L'Etat
Vaulx En Velin
1997 - 2000
Lycée Charlemagne
Paris
1994 - 1997
Réseau
Betty ACCARIE
Cedric BONNAFOUX
Coralie AMAND
Enzo MASTRONICOLA
Eric MAUBERT
Estelle MARSEILLE
Martine SOUFFLET
Matthieu BAUQUIN
Saïd ANIK
Sandrine SAINT-PIERRE