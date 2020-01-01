Menu

Eric LE BIS

Salon-de-Provence

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Néosanté - Président

    Salon-de-Provence 2014 - maintenant

  • Locapharm - Directeur Régional Sud Est

    LE POINCONNET 2009 - 2012

  • H2AD - Directeur Commercial

    2009 - 2009

  • Petit à Petit - Président

    2003 - 2008

  • Altran - Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2001 - 2003

  • Advitam groupe Vinci - Technical Marketing Manager

    2000 - 2001

Formations

Réseau