Eric MOUGEOT

Production | Athis-Mons (91200)
2021 - maintenant
MPS Logsytech
- Responsable d'expédition
Production | Les Ulis (91940)
2018 - 2020
IVSA - ADECCO - FINAG
- Divers postes logistiques en intérim
Production | Massy (91300)
2011 - 2017
SARL REST AU POOL
- Chef gérant
Commercial | Savigny-sur-Orge (91600)
1999 - 2011
UTL
- Chef d'expédition
Production | Morangis (91420)
1998 - 1999
CARRELAGE ROGER
- Gestionnaire des stocks
Production | Ballainvilliers (91160)
1996 - 1998
IFRADIS
- Chef de quai
Production | Rungis (94150)
1995 - 1996
FRANCE TELECOM
- Gestionnaire des stocks
Production | Massy (91300)
1994 - 1995