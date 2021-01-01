Menu

Eric MOUGEOT

  • Responsable economat
  • Compass Group France
Athis-Mons

Entreprises

  • Compass Group France - Responsable economat

    Production | Athis-Mons (91200) 2021 - maintenant

  • MPS Logsytech - Responsable d'expédition

    Production | Les Ulis (91940) 2018 - 2020

  • IVSA - ADECCO - FINAG - Divers postes logistiques en intérim

    Production | Massy (91300) 2011 - 2017

  • SARL REST AU POOL - Chef gérant

    Commercial | Savigny-sur-Orge (91600) 1999 - 2011

  • UTL - Chef d'expédition

    Production | Morangis (91420) 1998 - 1999

  • CARRELAGE ROGER - Gestionnaire des stocks

    Production | Ballainvilliers (91160) 1996 - 1998

  • IFRADIS - Chef de quai

    Production | Rungis (94150) 1995 - 1996

  • FRANCE TELECOM - Gestionnaire des stocks

    Production | Massy (91300) 1994 - 1995

Formations

