Elizabeth RIBEIRO

  • Assistante Publi Promo
  • Cooperative U Enseigne
  • Assistante Publi Promo

Rungis

  • Cooperative U Enseigne - Assistante Publi Promo

    Marketing | Rungis (94150) 2020 - maintenant

  • Carrefour - Assistante enrichissement e-commerce

    Marketing | 2019 - 2019

  • Lidl France - Assistante Facility Management

    Administratif | Rungis (94150) 2019 - 2019

  • Carrefour - Assistante Développement des Ventes e-commerce

    Marketing | Massy (91300) 2016 - 2017

  • Infopro Digital - Chargée de relation clientèle

    Communication | Antony (92160) 2015 - 2015

  • Elior - Réceptionniste accueil

    Communication | Massy (91300) 2014 - 2014

  • Fonction Publique - Agent d'accueil

    Communication | Massy (91300) 2013 - 2014

  • Minci'Fit - Commerciale sédentaire

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2013 - 2013

  • Boulanger - Conseillère de vente

    Commercial | Massy (91300) 2011 - 2012

  • Trésor - Bijoutière

    Commercial | Thiais (94320) 2011 - 2011

  • SARL Lui David - Vendeuse

    Commercial | Antony (92160) 2009 - 2010

  • SARL Saint Eloi - Bijoutière

    Commercial | Massy (91300) 2007 - 2009

