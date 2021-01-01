Elizabeth RIBEIRO

Entreprises
Marketing | Rungis (94150)
2020 - maintenant
Carrefour
- Assistante enrichissement e-commerce
Marketing |
2019 - 2019
Lidl France
- Assistante Facility Management
Administratif | Rungis (94150)
2019 - 2019
Carrefour
- Assistante Développement des Ventes e-commerce
Marketing | Massy (91300)
2016 - 2017
Infopro Digital
- Chargée de relation clientèle
Communication | Antony (92160)
2015 - 2015
Elior
- Réceptionniste accueil
Communication | Massy (91300)
2014 - 2014
Fonction Publique
- Agent d'accueil
Communication | Massy (91300)
2013 - 2014
Minci'Fit
- Commerciale sédentaire
Commercial | Paris (75000)
2013 - 2013
Boulanger
- Conseillère de vente
Commercial | Massy (91300)
2011 - 2012
Trésor
- Bijoutière
Commercial | Thiais (94320)
2011 - 2011
SARL Lui David
- Vendeuse
Commercial | Antony (92160)
2009 - 2010
SARL Saint Eloi
- Bijoutière
Commercial | Massy (91300)
2007 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée