Eric RIYAHI

Entrepreneur / P&L Management



I am dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk : Work closely with your employees and clients to anticipate and overcome complex business challenges and opportunities.

I have participated in start-up and turnaround situations as well as assuming key roles in well-established organizations.

I am a well-rounded business leader with proven executive management skills in the areas of revenue and profit growth, market development, and team leadership

I have managed divisions of organizations with 500+ employees and P&L responsibility of $300+ million.



Key position replacement

Starting or closing a business

Division Acquisition or absorption

Offshoring

Improved profitability

Implementation of new systems

tools Process redesign

Crisis management



Specialties: Business Development & Administration, P&L Management, Technology Companies and Global organization set up