Eric RIYAHI

Entrepreneur / P&L Management
I am dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk : Work closely with your employees and clients to anticipate and overcome complex business challenges and opportunities.
I have participated in start-up and turnaround situations as well as assuming key roles in well-established organizations.
I am a well-rounded business leader with proven executive management skills in the areas of revenue and profit growth, market development, and team leadership
I have managed divisions of organizations with 500+ employees and P&L responsibility of $300+ million.
Key position replacement
Starting or closing a business
Division Acquisition or absorption
Offshoring
Improved profitability
Implementation of new systems
tools Process redesign
Crisis management
Specialties: Business Development & Administration, P&L Management, Technology Companies and Global organization set up