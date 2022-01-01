Menu

Eric RIYAHI

Maisons-Laffitte

En résumé

Entrepreneur / P&L Management

I am dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk : Work closely with your employees and clients to anticipate and overcome complex business challenges and opportunities.
I have participated in start-up and turnaround situations as well as assuming key roles in well-established organizations.
I am a well-rounded business leader with proven executive management skills in the areas of revenue and profit growth, market development, and team leadership
I have managed divisions of organizations with 500+ employees and P&L responsibility of $300+ million.

Key position replacement
Starting or closing a business
Division Acquisition or absorption
Offshoring
Improved profitability
Implementation of new systems
tools Process redesign
Crisis management

Specialties: Business Development & Administration, P&L Management, Technology Companies and Global organization set up

Entreprises

  • MANAGEMENT DE TRANSITION - INTERIM MANAGEMENT

    Direction générale | Maisons-Laffitte (78600) 2019 - maintenant Manage change, mitigate risks
    Overcome challenges and manage complex business opportunities
    Leadership of multicultural teams

  • PARROT FAURECIA AUTOMOTIVE - Automotive Infotainment - Executive Vice President

    Paris (75000) 2015 - 2019 M&A, New organization set up, Synergies & Transition - 280 Persons ;
    Participate to Build up the partnership with Faurecia ;
    In Charge of Business operations (Program management, Purchasing, Manufacturing and R&D)

  • SENSEFLY & PIX4D - Professional Drones - Board member

    2012 - 2015 Examines, analyzes financial and business performance ;
    Advises the Board of Directors on the overall strategy ;
    Participate to the compensation Committee related to Executive officers ;
    Follow up with the executive-officers on the business strategy ;
    Participate to build up the drone network strategy - Droneconnector.com

Formations

  • INSEAD

    Fontainebleau 2001 - 2001

  • Polytech'Lille (EUDIL) (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1991 - 1994 electronique - informatique - mecanique