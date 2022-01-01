Retail
Eric VIEUILLE
Eric VIEUILLE
MONTPELLIER
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GE Power
- Contract Management Leader Services & Products Europe
2019 - maintenant
GE Renewable (Switzerland)
- Head of Contract Management - Hydro Europe
2014 - 2018
Alstom Power Switzerland - Gas
- Senior Contract Manager
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2012 - 2013
Alstom
- Head of Contract Management - Hydro - Germanic Zone
Saint Ouen
2009 - 2012
Motorola Solutions
- Project Procurement Manager - Contract Manager 3rd Party
1999 - 2008
Degrémont
- Project Buyer - Project Controller
Paris La Défense
1990 - 1998
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Dominique CRÉPIN
Emmanuel ROUL
Fabienne RIVAULT-GIRARD
François TRÉMEAU
François-Xavier GÉRAULT
Michaël VIEUILLE
