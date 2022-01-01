Menu

Erik LARSSON

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Summary

Multi-cultural marketing executive in IT/Telecom with a successful track record of supporting sales teams to exceed their targets. Expert knowledge of leading-edge marketing methods for the high tech industry.

Perfectly fluent in French, English and Swedish

________________________________________

Voir profil Viadeo en Anglais ou sousArray

Mes compétences :
B2B
High tech
International
Marketing
Marketing B2B
Telecom

Entreprises

  • Qosmos - VP, Marketing

    2008 - maintenant - Responsible for driving all aspects of marketing, including company positioning, product marketing, communications and branding.

  • Comverse - VP Marketing

    Wakefield 2005 - 2008 - Responsible for strategic marketing, solutions marketing and marketing communications at Netcentrex Converged IP Communications

  • Martenhus Marketing Consultants - Partner

    2002 - 2005 - Created and implemented marketing initiatives for both early-stage and established high-tech companies.
    - Developed and delivered customized training programs for marketing executives at high-tech companies.

  • Level 3 - VP Marketing

    2000 - 2002 - Responsible for the marketing strategy in Europe: objectives, positioning, marketing mix.
    - Development and implementation of marketing programs: brand management, advertising, PR, analyst relations, sales lead generation, product marketing.

  • Nortel - Marketing Director

    Toronto 1992 - 2000 Worked in several international marketing roles: product marketing, solutions marketing, country marketing. The last position included marketing responsibility for enterprise voice and data products across EMEA.

Formations

  • Indiana University Bloomington (Bloomington)

    Bloomington 1990 - 1992 MBA

  • Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (Institut Royal De Technologie) (Stockholm)

    Stockholm 1979 - 1985 Physique

Réseau