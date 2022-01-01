Retail
Nicolas JORDAN
Nicolas JORDAN
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
Actility
- VP Marketing and Business Development
2010 - maintenant
Padeleon
- Fondateur
Versailles
2010 - maintenant
Comverse
- Business Developement Director
Wakefield
2006 - 2010
Formations
New York University NYU (New York)
New York
1993 - 1994
Certificate, Systems Analysis and Design
Computer Science
Université Paris Dauphine
Paris
1991 - 1992
D.E.S.S, Computer science and business management
Réseau
Ariane GALY
Christelle GOUPILLIERE
Claude DUTOIT
Cyril PIERRON
David HEDOIRE
Dominique LANFRANCHI
Emmanuel SAUBAT-LALANNE
Martine DORIVAL
Stephane AUBET