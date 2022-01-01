Christelle GOUPILLIERE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Work Experience
Comverse France (previously Netcentrex), Paris (2004 – November 2010)
EMEA & Asia Pacific VP Sales and Sales Directors Personal Assistant
-Provide secretarial assistance to the VP of Sales and Sales Directors: maintain the diary, manage telephone calls and receive visitors…
- Organise the business trips for the Sales and Solutions Architects teams (travel and hotel reservations, registration at events …, follow-up on invoicing and reimbursement issues)
- Liaise with teams located overseas
- Process purchase orders (respect of different procedures)
- Organise external and internal meetings and document preparation (manage all the logistical arrangements) and write up the meeting reports
IKA, Paris (2001 - 2004)
Sales Coordinator
- Provide secretarial assistance to the GM
- Process purchase orders and invoices
- Control the stock planning
- Translate documents in English and in French
Bourgoin Group, Cardiff, UK (1998 - 2001)
Sales Coordinator
- Process purchase orders and invoices
- Communicate closely with factories to manage forecast
- Analyse data and forecast future sales
- Liaise with customers, factories directors
- Liaise with Production, R&D and Quality teams
- Translate documents in English and in French
Ship brokage, Plérin (1996-1997)
Personal Assistant
- Provide shipping documents
- Calculate port duties
- Liaise with forwarding agents, customs service, shipmasters
- Translate documents in English and Spanish
Pas de formation renseignée