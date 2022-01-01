Christelle GOUPILLIERE

Work Experience



Comverse France (previously Netcentrex), Paris (2004 – November 2010)

EMEA & Asia Pacific VP Sales and Sales Directors Personal Assistant

-Provide secretarial assistance to the VP of Sales and Sales Directors: maintain the diary, manage telephone calls and receive visitors…



- Organise the business trips for the Sales and Solutions Architects teams (travel and hotel reservations, registration at events …, follow-up on invoicing and reimbursement issues)

- Liaise with teams located overseas

- Process purchase orders (respect of different procedures)

- Organise external and internal meetings and document preparation (manage all the logistical arrangements) and write up the meeting reports



IKA, Paris (2001 - 2004)

Sales Coordinator

- Provide secretarial assistance to the GM

- Process purchase orders and invoices

- Control the stock planning

- Translate documents in English and in French



Bourgoin Group, Cardiff, UK (1998 - 2001)



Sales Coordinator

- Process purchase orders and invoices

- Communicate closely with factories to manage forecast

- Analyse data and forecast future sales

- Liaise with customers, factories directors

- Liaise with Production, R&D and Quality teams

- Translate documents in English and in French



Ship brokage, Plérin (1996-1997)



Personal Assistant

- Provide shipping documents

- Calculate port duties

- Liaise with forwarding agents, customs service, shipmasters

- Translate documents in English and Spanish