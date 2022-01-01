Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Erik MACCIONI
Ajouter
Erik MACCIONI
Belleville
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PMP CONCEPT
- Directeur
Belleville
2004 - maintenant
Agence de Communication - Web Agency
McDonald's Corporation
- Manageur
guyancourt
2001 - 2004
Formations
Lycée
Lyon
1999 - 2001
Gestion Informatique
Réseau
Carine PANICHI
Chrystelle MACCIONI
Flavien PERRADIN
Jean-Louis MACCIONI
Ken MODELON
Laurie REYNAUD
Loic REYMOND
Manon MAURIN
Nadege BARTHELEMY
Olivier VERNAY