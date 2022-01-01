-
BNP Paribas
- PMO Domain Manager
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Elucido Partners
- Cofounder / Senior Consultant
2001 - maintenant
Several missions besides management of Elucido :
• BNP Paribas - Organization Consultant - Reorganization of a PMO team (Paris, 2009-2010)
• Europ Assistance Holding - Business Intelligence Pole Manager - Construction and management of enterprise-wide Business Intelligence Pole in an international context (Paris, 2007-2008)
• Crédit du Nord - Organization change manager on the datawarehousing architecture - Study and implementation of a new organization of tests cycle on datawarehousing projects (Paris, 2005-2006)
• Cegetel (SI Opérateurs et Réseau) - Project Manager on billing and commands solutions (Paris, 2004-2005)
• Cegetel (Télécom Développement) - Project Manager on client side for Pivotal CRM implementation (Lyon, 2003-2004)
• Various consulting missions for SMEs
Naviline
- Senior Consultant
2001 - 2001
Project Manager on several missions integrating Remedy solutions :
• Gras Savoye - Integration of HelpDesk Remedy solution.
• ComDirect - Implementing evolutions of the existing CRM Remedy solution.
TMIS Consultants
- Senior Consultant
1999 - 2001
Senior consultant on several missions :
• Crédit du Nord - Coordinator/Technical architect on the datawarehousing project of Customer Reltionship Management (Paris, 2000–2001)
• Banque Directe - Pre-study for the realisation of a Datawarehouse (Paris, 1999-2000)
• MAAF insurance - Project Manager for the alimentation of the Datawarehouse and implementation of the associated reporting (Niort, 1999)
Veterans Ministry
- Project Manager
1994 - 1998
Management of several national administrative applications. Oracle databases organisation et standardization of client-server principle. Training and supervision of developpers.