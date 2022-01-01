Menu

Erik SOLA

Paris

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - PMO Domain Manager

    Paris 2010 - maintenant

  • Elucido Partners - Cofounder / Senior Consultant

    2001 - maintenant Several missions besides management of Elucido :

    • BNP Paribas - Organization Consultant - Reorganization of a PMO team (Paris, 2009-2010)

    • Europ Assistance Holding - Business Intelligence Pole Manager - Construction and management of enterprise-wide Business Intelligence Pole in an international context (Paris, 2007-2008)

    • Crédit du Nord - Organization change manager on the datawarehousing architecture - Study and implementation of a new organization of tests cycle on datawarehousing projects (Paris, 2005-2006)

    • Cegetel (SI Opérateurs et Réseau) - Project Manager on billing and commands solutions (Paris, 2004-2005)

    • Cegetel (Télécom Développement) - Project Manager on client side for Pivotal CRM implementation (Lyon, 2003-2004)

    • Various consulting missions for SMEs

  • Naviline - Senior Consultant

    2001 - 2001 Project Manager on several missions integrating Remedy solutions :

    • Gras Savoye - Integration of HelpDesk Remedy solution.

    • ComDirect - Implementing evolutions of the existing CRM Remedy solution.

  • TMIS Consultants - Senior Consultant

    1999 - 2001 Senior consultant on several missions :

    • Crédit du Nord - Coordinator/Technical architect on the datawarehousing project of Customer Reltionship Management (Paris, 2000–2001)

    • Banque Directe - Pre-study for the realisation of a Datawarehouse (Paris, 1999-2000)

    • MAAF insurance - Project Manager for the alimentation of the Datawarehouse and implementation of the associated reporting (Niort, 1999)

  • Veterans Ministry - Project Manager

    1994 - 1998 Management of several national administrative applications. Oracle databases organisation et standardization of client-server principle. Training and supervision of developpers.

