Ernesto CANALES

OAKVILLE

En résumé

Video networking, encoders, decoders, mux, MPEG-TS analysis.
AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner.
Project management.
Research.
Linux Ubuntu
Cisco Routers and Switches configuration : OSPF, EIGRP, ACL, VLAN, inter VLAN
Netgear Switches configuration and IP analysis.
Digital TV transmitters, microwave links and satellite links (uplink, downlink).

Technical interests: AWS Cloud, AWS Elemental, Python, Network programmability, SDN Controllers, ffmpeg.
Other interest: strategic thinking.

Languages: French, English, Spanish.

Mes compétences :
IPv6
MPLS
Satellite communications
Microwave links
Router and switches configuration
TV transmitters
MPEG TS analysis
Video Encoders
VLANs
Python (on going)
Amazon Web Services and Cloud infrastructure Tecno
Linux - (LPIC-1 Certification on going)

Entreprises

  • The Weather Network - BDU Support Engineer

    2016 - maintenant * Work in development and troubleshooting of video encoders open source by using Linux.
    * Work with customers to analyse their needs in order to implement solutions (Encoding, IP Multicast video, and satellite feeds).
    * Analyse, isolate and troubleshoot issues for IP Multicast network , MPEG-TS and video compression.
    * Provide technical support to customers around Canada (east to west) by telephone and e-mail (services: IP multicast and satellite feeds). Support on-call after business hours.
    * Build strong relationships with customers.

  • MétéoMedia - Broadcast support

    2012 - 2015

  • Télévision Communautaire Frontenac - TCF - Technical consultant

    2012 - 2012 Technological development - Planning.

  • Cia Peruana de radiodifusión S.A. - TV Broadcast Engineer

    1998 - 2011 TV Transmitters (Harris, Ditel, Thomcast) and Broadcast IT experience (installation, maintenance and repair). Master Control Room SD and HD experience. On the other hand, I've experience as speaker. I performed some Technical Trainings in my organization.

Formations

  • École De Technologie Supérieure (ETS) — Université Du Québec (Montréal)

    Montréal 2012 - 2015 Maîtrise en génie - Réseaux de Télécommunications

    IP/MPLS, QoS, IPv6, IPv4, TCP, UDP, Routing protocols, SIP, VoIP, internet security, projet management

    Research project in relation to the improvement of the QoS in MPLS networks.

  • Cégep Saint-Laurent (Montréal)

    Montréal 2012 - 2012 CCNA - Routing and Switches

    CCNA - CISCO
    Routing and switches configuration

  • Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Perú (Lima)

    Lima 2010 - 2011 Project Management

    Project Management course (PMBOK) with PMI recommendations.

  • Voice Of América (VOA) (Washington Dc)

    Washington Dc 2008 - 2008 TV Studio design - Technical training

  • Harris Broadcast Technology Training Center (Illinois)

    Illinois 2007 - 2007 TV Transmitters - Technical training

  • CIBERTEC (Lima)

    Lima 2006 - 2007 Networking

    TCP/IP, Windows Server 2003 Management, network Security, router and switches configuration, applications servers.

  • Universidad Ricardo Palma (Lima)

    Lima 1991 - 1997 Electronic Engineer degree

    Satellite, microwave, radio communications and broadcasting

Réseau