Erwan ALIZON

After a two-year intensive course reading Physics and Engineering Sciences to gain admission into top French engineering schools, I intagrated ENSMM (National Engineering Institute in Mechanics and Microtechnologies) of Besançon (25 000 - France). At present, I'm second-year engineer student. I'm very interested by Production and Mechanics in Aeronautic Field. I'm highly motivated, inquisitive and thoughtful. Moreover, thanks to my broad knowledge of engineering due to my specific school training allow me to have a overall view of a problem that occur in production activity.

Finaly, my co-workers greatly appreciate me because I have excellent communication skills.



Mes compétences :

Industrial production management