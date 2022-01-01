Erwan D'USSEL

-
- Regional Marketing Manager
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Ferrero SpA
- Senior Brand manager Kinder Kids Holland / Belgium - FERRERO
MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN
2010 - 2012
Responsible for P&L (Net turnover of 80 M€) and brand strategies.
Develop 3 year plans strategies / implementation of the marketing plans
- Define a global research plan: U&A snacking, insights, Scanpro promo
- Elaboration/implementation of new copy strategies:
. Kinder Maxi: production of a new TVC: impact + / persuasion ++ (best ever Kinder Maxi). . Kinder Country: elaboration a new frequency strategy validated by top-management (new target, insight, RW, benefit)
- Develop / implement two 360° events (promo, POS, web)
Kinder Maxi
- Senior Brand manager
2008 - 2010
2 years, 5 months * Responsible for P&L (Net turnover of 80 M EUR ) and brand strategies.
Develop 3 year plans strategies / implementation of the marketing plans
- Define a global research plan: U&A snacking, insights, Scanpro promo ;
- Elaboration/implementation of new copy strategies:
. Kinder Maxi: production of a new TVC: impact + / persuasion ++ (best ever Kinder Maxi).
. Kinder Country: elaboration a new frequency strategy validated by top-management (new target,
insight, RW, benefit)
- Develop / implement two 360° events (promo, POS, web)
* Budget management (A&P 10 M EUR ) / direct responsibility of one Junior Brand Manager.
* Brand performance Kinder Maxi: val from -6% in 08 to +19% in 10. Market share snacking +1,3pt
* Brand performance Kinder Country: val from -1% in 08 to +6% in 10.
Ferrero SpA
- Senior Brand manager Kinder Maxi / Kinder Country
MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN
2008 - 2010
. analysis / recommendation / implementation of a new seasonal strategy
* new valorized range of products, new TVC development, new promo plan
- KC: new strategy proposal
. global research plan to generate insights & strategic foresights (consumers segmentation,
shopper test, U&A)
* relaunch plan proposed and validated for 2012. (new positioning, new marketing mix)
- KSB: adaptation of TVC, 360° events.
* Responsible for Kinder+Sport Benelux program: sponsoring of 2 national tennis & athletics
federations, advertising & PR campaigns, lobbying of public authorities.
* Direct Management of three people. (two experienced Brand Managers, one Junior BM)
Danone
- Brand manager Charles Gervais / Bulle de yaourt
Paris
2007 - 2008
Complete launch of a new marketed brand by developing a new strategy taking into account the marketing, commercial and industrial constraints. - Rework all the mix marketing (new skus, new name, variants, positioning, price, channels…) - ATL: new copy strategy: new TV Copy, press campaign - BTL: national web contest , PR campaign Business Acceleration team leader (15 p.) / direct responsibility of one person / management of a strategic partnership.
DANONE France
- Brand manager Core business
2006 - 2007
Management of a portfolio of 7 brands: Jockey, Danone Nature, Danone et fruits
* Brands health assessment / Elaboration & implementation of the marketing plans
- Jockey: relaunch of the brand (reintroduction of linseed into Danone's cow feeding).
. Qualitative and quantitative tests for building new brand positioning (insight, RW, benefit)
. Implementation of a new industrial and milk sourcing process.
. Elaboration of a new range: packaging, price.
- Danone Nature: costs saving
- Innovations: test of new concepts of diary products
* Business Acceleration team leader (10 p.: Sales, Industrials, controllers, Quality, jurists...)
Danone
- Sales representative
Paris
2005 - 2006
DANONE
- Assistant Brand Manager Actimel
Paris
2005 - 2005
Analysis of key factors of the brand, reporting. (data panels: Nielsen, Secodip)
* Management of 360° events: promotions, designs, packaging. ;
* Leader of the Project "Actimel Free Games Tour''. (300K EUR )
DANONE Eaux
- Category manager
2003 - 2004
* Project Manager (new distribution concepts)
* Responsible for e-commerce: setting up promotional schedules, referencing new products. ;
* Category management: preparation of major events of the sales division.
Danone
- Sales representative
Paris
2003 - 2003
Referencing new products / shelf space conquest / implementation of promotional campaigns.