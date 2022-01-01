Menu

Erwan D'USSEL

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Specialties:
- developed and emerged markets
- Brand strategy
- Brand equity building
- Communication: Campaign development from ideation to delivery
- Brand Experience
- Business turnaround
- Innovation & New product development
- Consumer insights
- P&L responsibility
- Leadership
- Team management

Mes compétences :
People management
Category management
Advertising
Marketing opérationnel
Études marketing
Marketing produit
Management
Marketing
Marketing stratégique
Brand strategy

Entreprises

  • Bel - Regional Marketing Manager

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • Ferrero SpA - Senior Brand manager Kinder Kids Holland / Belgium - FERRERO

    MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN 2010 - 2012 Responsible for P&L (Net turnover of 80 M€) and brand strategies.
    Develop 3 year plans strategies / implementation of the marketing plans
    - Define a global research plan: U&A snacking, insights, Scanpro promo
    - Elaboration/implementation of new copy strategies:
    . Kinder Maxi: production of a new TVC: impact + / persuasion ++ (best ever Kinder Maxi). . Kinder Country: elaboration a new frequency strategy validated by top-management (new target, insight, RW, benefit)
    - Develop / implement two 360° events (promo, POS, web)

  • Kinder Maxi - Senior Brand manager

    2008 - 2010 2 years, 5 months * Responsible for P&L (Net turnover of 80 M EUR ) and brand strategies.
    Develop 3 year plans strategies / implementation of the marketing plans

    - Define a global research plan: U&A snacking, insights, Scanpro promo ;
    - Elaboration/implementation of new copy strategies:
    . Kinder Maxi: production of a new TVC: impact + / persuasion ++ (best ever Kinder Maxi).
    . Kinder Country: elaboration a new frequency strategy validated by top-management (new target,
    insight, RW, benefit)

    - Develop / implement two 360° events (promo, POS, web)

    * Budget management (A&P 10 M EUR ) / direct responsibility of one Junior Brand Manager.

    * Brand performance Kinder Maxi: val from -6% in 08 to +19% in 10. Market share snacking +1,3pt

    * Brand performance Kinder Country: val from -1% in 08 to +6% in 10.

  • Ferrero SpA - Senior Brand manager Kinder Maxi / Kinder Country

    MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN 2008 - 2010 . analysis / recommendation / implementation of a new seasonal strategy
    * new valorized range of products, new TVC development, new promo plan

    - KC: new strategy proposal
    . global research plan to generate insights & strategic foresights (consumers segmentation,
    shopper test, U&A)

    * relaunch plan proposed and validated for 2012. (new positioning, new marketing mix)

    - KSB: adaptation of TVC, 360° events.

    * Responsible for Kinder+Sport Benelux program: sponsoring of 2 national tennis & athletics
    federations, advertising & PR campaigns, lobbying of public authorities.

    * Direct Management of three people. (two experienced Brand Managers, one Junior BM)

  • Danone - Brand manager Charles Gervais / Bulle de yaourt

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Complete launch of a new marketed brand by developing a new strategy taking into account the marketing, commercial and industrial constraints. - Rework all the mix marketing (new skus, new name, variants, positioning, price, channels…) - ATL: new copy strategy: new TV Copy, press campaign - BTL: national web contest , PR campaign  Business Acceleration team leader (15 p.) / direct responsibility of one person / management of a strategic partnership.

  • DANONE France - Brand manager Core business

    2006 - 2007 Management of a portfolio of 7 brands: Jockey, Danone Nature, Danone et fruits
    * Brands health assessment / Elaboration & implementation of the marketing plans
    - Jockey: relaunch of the brand (reintroduction of linseed into Danone's cow feeding).
    . Qualitative and quantitative tests for building new brand positioning (insight, RW, benefit)
    . Implementation of a new industrial and milk sourcing process.
    . Elaboration of a new range: packaging, price.
    - Danone Nature: costs saving
    - Innovations: test of new concepts of diary products

    * Business Acceleration team leader (10 p.: Sales, Industrials, controllers, Quality, jurists...)

  • Danone - Sales representative

    Paris 2005 - 2006

  • DANONE - Assistant Brand Manager Actimel

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Analysis of key factors of the brand, reporting. (data panels: Nielsen, Secodip)
    * Management of 360° events: promotions, designs, packaging. ;
    * Leader of the Project "Actimel Free Games Tour''. (300K EUR )

  • DANONE Eaux - Category manager

    2003 - 2004 * Project Manager (new distribution concepts)
    * Responsible for e-commerce: setting up promotional schedules, referencing new products. ;
    * Category management: preparation of major events of the sales division.

  • Danone - Sales representative

    Paris 2003 - 2003 Referencing new products / shelf space conquest / implementation of promotional campaigns.

Formations

Réseau