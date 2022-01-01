Erwan DE GOURCUFF

2008 - maintenant- In charge of technical customer relations:
- Trading on Behalf
- Market Animation, Brokerage
- Customer Care
- Daily Auction Management
- Market analysis and activity reports for the Board of Directors
- Project management
- Changes of Clearing House from LCH to ECC
- Reengineering of the customer database
- Automated Settlement Price Tool
- Option pricing
HSBC France
- FX Derivatives Sales Desk Assistant
Paris2007 - 2007- In charge of processing FX derivatives booking on Murex Mxg 2000
- Exotic options management (Accruals, TARF)
- Non Deliverable FX products, NDO, DARO, NDF
- Reengineering of Customer’ Positions
- Interface for the Middle and Back Office for the salespersons
MicroStencil Ltd
- R&D Engineer
2005 - 2006- Team training and management
- Creation and implementation in the production line of new products
- Setting up the production line in a class 100 clean room
- Writing of the Standard Operating Procedure
- High Density and High Speed nickel electroplating
- UV-LIGA photolithography processes
- Support and Application Engineer in China, USA and Europe
- UK Patent co-inventor: GB 0524587.3 «Electroformed component manufacture»