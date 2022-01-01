Menu

Erwan DE GOURCUFF

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
EUREX
MUREX
Reuters

Entreprises

  • HSBC

    Paris maintenant

  • EEX - Market Operation

    2008 - maintenant - In charge of technical customer relations:
    - Trading on Behalf
    - Market Animation, Brokerage
    - Customer Care
    - Daily Auction Management
    - Market analysis and activity reports for the Board of Directors
    - Project management
    - Changes of Clearing House from LCH to ECC
    - Reengineering of the customer database
    - Automated Settlement Price Tool
    - Option pricing

  • HSBC France - FX Derivatives Sales Desk Assistant

    Paris 2007 - 2007 - In charge of processing FX derivatives booking on Murex Mxg 2000
    - Exotic options management (Accruals, TARF)
    - Non Deliverable FX products, NDO, DARO, NDF
    - Reengineering of Customer’ Positions
    - Interface for the Middle and Back Office for the salespersons

  • MicroStencil Ltd - R&D Engineer

    2005 - 2006 - Team training and management
    - Creation and implementation in the production line of new products
    - Setting up the production line in a class 100 clean room
    - Writing of the Standard Operating Procedure
    - High Density and High Speed nickel electroplating
    - UV-LIGA photolithography processes
    - Support and Application Engineer in China, USA and Europe
    - UK Patent co-inventor: GB 0524587.3 «Electroformed component manufacture»

Formations

Réseau