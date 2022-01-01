Erwan DESCHASEAUX

Working for five major upscale Travel and Concierge Services companies (American Express, First in Service, Quintessentially, To Do Today and Zebrano) in Paris, New York and Toronto, I have learned a great deal about providing proactive, exemplary high-end service. My experience includes direct contact with a very demanding clientele of high executives and celebrities in both French and English, as well as managing suppliers and handling requests in a timely, efficient and thorough manner. Other experiences include sales, marketing, and management of all the various aspects of a business unit and a team. I have proven advanced skills in marketing and communications and I am always willing to share ideas to improve my company results.
Mes compétences :
Conciergerie
Marketing
Tourisme
Management
Facilities Management
Luxe
Voyages
Fidélisation client
Logiciel CRM
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft Office
Traduction anglais français
Gestion de projets internationaux
Organisation
Microsoft PowerPoint