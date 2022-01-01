Menu

Erwan DESCHASEAUX

TORONTO

En résumé

Working for five major upscale Travel and Concierge Services companies (American Express, First in Service, Quintessentially, To Do Today and Zebrano) in Paris, New York and Toronto, I have learned a great deal about providing proactive, exemplary high-end service. My experience includes direct contact with a very demanding clientele of high executives and celebrities in both French and English, as well as managing suppliers and handling requests in a timely, efficient and thorough manner. Other experiences include sales, marketing, and management of all the various aspects of a business unit and a team. I have proven advanced skills in marketing and communications and I am always willing to share ideas to improve my company results.

Mes compétences :
Conciergerie
Marketing
Tourisme
Management
Facilities Management
Luxe
Voyages
Fidélisation client
Logiciel CRM
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft Office
Traduction anglais français
Gestion de projets internationaux
Organisation
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • First in Service - VIP Consultant LVMH

    2015 - maintenant - Organizing detailed itineraries for global corporate trips for Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) executives and VIP clients
    - Managing the organization of several LVMH fashion events
    - Assisting with the setting of a Global Hotel program for LVMH employees
    - Meeting and Conducting negotiations with sales managers of worldwide luxury hotels

  • American Express - Centurion. Lifestyle Concierge

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - 2015 - 2013 and 2014 Team Top performer (most calls/emails/requests handled, best customer feedbacks)
    - Provided the Canadian Centurion card holders with a wide range of luxury Lifestyle services including personal itineraries, restaurants, concert, sports, theatre tickets, gifts, celebrities meet and greet
    - Managed the organization of several Centurion card holders events (advance screenings, fashion events)
    - Assisted with the implementation of an internal global American Express media tool
    - Created and improved productivity tools (templates, city guides)
    - Resolved customer escalations

  • Zebrano Inc. - Household Specialist

    2012 - 2012 - Scheduled and carried out household and personal concierge service tasks for an upscale clientele
    - Proposed, managed and implemented projects for customers

  • AON Hewitt - Bilingual Customer Services Associate

    Levallois Perret 2011 - 2012 - Team Top performer (most calls/emails/requests handled, best customer feedbacks)
    - Technically assisted CIBC employees with their benefits (phone and chat support)
    - Resolved issues

  • RANDSTAD - Customer Service in Marketing

    Saint Denis 2011 - 2011

  • SODEXO - Chargé de Projet et de Commercialisation Centre de Conférences Coeur Défense

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2010 - 2010 - Chargé de Projet : Gestion de la promotion, veille concurrentielle, création d’offres et d’un plan de commercialisation du Centre de Conférences de Cœur Défense, plus important complexe immobilier d’Europe (350.000m2)

    - Commercial : Prospection commerciale, rencontre, négociation et commercialisation du Centre de Conférences auprès d’entreprises du nord-ouest parisien, et management d’une collaboratrice en apprentissage

  • TO DO TODAY - Responsable de Conciergerie d'Entreprise

    2010 - 2011 Concierge/Responsable de Conciergerie d’Entreprise pour SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT, TO DO TODAY, Paris
    - Relation clientèle : Assistance sur des requêtes de vie quotidienne de plus de 1000 salariés d’une grande entreprise française, SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT (TOUR CB21 de La Défense)
    - Gestion d’un centre profit : Gestion de la promotion de La Conciergerie et démarchage auprès des salariés, respect du contrat signé avec l’entreprise, responsable du chiffre d’affaires, respect des normes ISO, établissements de rapports d’activité hebdomadaires et mensuels, gestion des stocks
    - Management : Gestion d’un Assistant Concierge, de plusieurs employés du service Bien-Etre (esthétique et coiffure) ainsi que d’intérimaires

  • QUINTESSENTIALLY - Travel Assistant New York City, USA

    2009 - 2009 QUINTESSENTIALLY, New York City, Etats-Unis
    ASSISTANT VOYAGE
    - Conseil et organisation de voyages sur-mesure pour les clients Nord Américains de Quintessentially
    - Analyse des besoins des clients, établissement de devis et organisation logistique
    - Rencontres et négociations avec de nombreux responsables commerciaux d'établissements hôteliers américains et internationaux

  • QUINTESSENTIALLY - Member Assistant, Paris

    2008 - 2009 QUINTESSENTIALLY, Paris, France
    CHARGE DE CLIENTELE
    - Assistance sur des requêtes de vie quotidienne pour une clientèle française et internationale
    - Travail essentiellement en langue anglaise
    - Rencontres et négociations avec de nombreux responsables commerciaux d'établissements hôteliers parisiens

  • NICOLAS - Gérant de magasin

    THIAIS 2007 - 2007 - Gestion des stocks, de la comptabilité, et vente dans un magasin de vins et spiritueux haut
    de gamme
    - Management d’une équipe de deux vendeurs

Formations

Réseau