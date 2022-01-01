Menu

Erwan DUVAL

LANNION

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • NEXCOM Systems - Formateur IMS / TISPAN

    maintenant Ingénieur Télécoms - ISITV

    Actuellemennt en poste chez NEXCOM Systems (Lannion)

    Formation:
    - Protocole SIP
    - Mise en oeuvre des réseaux IMS.
    - Mise en oeuvre des réseaux TISPAN

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Tier-1 SE (HLR/HSS and 3rd party data storage)

    Paris 2010 - maintenant - Provide detailled technical support to pre-sales and customers
    - RFx responses, Technical meetings, requirements definitions, dimensioning...
    - Contribution to 3GPP standards
    - Participation to marketing collaterals (feature overview, technical papers)
    - Management of High level requirements for platforms,
    rd party products and applications
    - Prime interface with R&D for requirement implementation (cost evaluation, detailed specification)

  • Marine Nationale - Stagiaire de fin d'étude

    Paris 2004 - 2004 Réalisation d'un simulateur pour sonar remorqué

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Formateur

    Paris 2004 - 2007 Formation sur la partie Core Network :
    - GSM/UMTS/GPRS
    - Exploitation RCP/HLR de la gamme Evolium.
    - Network Management


    Formation sur la partie IMS :
    - Normes ETSI et 3GPP.
    - Dévelloppement de services sur le 5400


    Etude et Développement sur :
    - La solution IMS Alcatel-Lucent

Formations

