Erwan DUVAL

Actuellemennt en poste chez NEXCOM Systems (Lannion)
Formation:
- Protocole SIP
- Mise en oeuvre des réseaux IMS.
- Mise en oeuvre des réseaux TISPAN
Alcatel-Lucent
- Tier-1 SE (HLR/HSS and 3rd party data storage)
Paris2010 - maintenant- Provide detailled technical support to pre-sales and customers
- RFx responses, Technical meetings, requirements definitions, dimensioning...
- Contribution to 3GPP standards
- Participation to marketing collaterals (feature overview, technical papers)
- Management of High level requirements for platforms,
rd party products and applications
- Prime interface with R&D for requirement implementation (cost evaluation, detailed specification)
Marine Nationale
- Stagiaire de fin d'étude
Paris2004 - 2004Réalisation d'un simulateur pour sonar remorqué
Alcatel-Lucent
- Formateur
Paris2004 - 2007Formation sur la partie Core Network :
- GSM/UMTS/GPRS
- Exploitation RCP/HLR de la gamme Evolium.
- Network Management
Formation sur la partie IMS :
- Normes ETSI et 3GPP.
- Dévelloppement de services sur le 5400
Etude et Développement sur :
- La solution IMS Alcatel-Lucent