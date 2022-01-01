Retail
Erwan FEAU
Erwan FEAU
ST GILLES LES HAUTS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Entrepreneur individuel
- Projeteur d'études caténaire
2012 - maintenant
ETF - Eurovia Travaux Ferroviaire ,agence caténaire
- Projeteur - bureau d'étude
2002 - 2012
Formations
Service Formation afpa
Evry
2000 - 2001
Formation de technicien supérieur CPI - option machine spéciale
Lycée Gustave Eiffel (Cachan)
Cachan
1998 - 2000
Sciences et techniques industriel (STI)
Réseau
Benjamin FLEURIER
Cédric GUILBERT
Daniel MALOCHE
Estelle LAUTRAIT
Hubert COUTURIER
Marie-Aurélie CARLE
Michaël FEAU
Philippe JAVAUX
Stephanie POUVREAU
Yves PHILIPPE
Breizhine (Brest)