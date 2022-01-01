Menu

Erwan GALLIMARD

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Châteauneuf-les-Martigues dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Systèmes et réseaux
Certification ITIL V3
Microsoft Exchange
Virtualisation
Gestion de projet PRINCE2
Linux Debian
Windows 2008 R2
Visual Basic
StP
Secure Shell
PRINCE2 methodology
Modélisation Merise
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Access
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
HTML
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Néo-soft - Technicien support

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Reprise des fonctions au sein de la SNCF Ingénierie Marseille.

  • SNCF Ingénierie Marseille - Administrateur Systèmes

    2015 - 2015 o Diagnostic d’incidents et traitement en niveau 1 et 2
    o Installation des matériels et logiciels spécifiques Ingénieries
    o Renouvellement parc informatique et serveur
    o Administration (Gestion des serveurs 2003 R2, 2008 R2, cluster windows, volume en cluster, évolution du système)
    o Sécurité (Gestion des incidents, sauvegardes)
    o Maintenance de la documentation de pilotage (Cahiers des procédures informatiques)

  • Wooxo - Technicien support

    La Ciotat 2012 - 2014 Aide à la détection du dysfonctionnement et à sa résolution, à l'intégration du produit dans le SI du client, au maintient du parc machine, à trouver des technologies afin de faire évoluer le produit.

  • Wooxo - Technicien support

    La Ciotat 2012 - 2014 * Support (à l'intégration du système dans celui du client, dépannage, résolution de
    problème, etc)
    * Mise en place d'une solution de prise en main à distance sécurisé (SSH), des machines du
    parc
    * Mise en place d'une topologie réseau (VTP, VLAN, STP, SSH, Trunk, Port-Security)
    * Mise en œuvre d'un projet de refonte du Système d'Information de l'entreprise

  • Mairie de velaux - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012 Résolution d'un dysfonctionnement dans le réseau.

Formations

  • Cesi

    Aix En Provence 2012 - 2014 RARE

  • Cesi

    Aix En Provence 2012 - 2014 Bac +4

Réseau