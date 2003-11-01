Menu

Erwan MACÉ

Paris

En résumé

Internet professional and digital technology expert, Erwan brings 12 years of executive and senior level experience building and managing Web and Mobile solutions for multinational corporations such as Alcatel, Akamai, KKR and Vivendi as well as for internet success story startups such as Soundbuzz and Spray.

Erwan holds a MSc. in Information Systems Engineering and a MA. in Business Management. Erwan’s technical expertise, his business and strategic understanding, his international background (worked in France, Germany, Singapore, Indonesia) and regional knowledge (8 years in Asia, trilingual in French, English and Malay-Indonesian) makes him a trustworthy partner to handle your digital projects in South-East Asia.

Bitsmedia Pte Ltd now specializes in B2C and B2B iPhone applications. "My Hub", a Social Address Book for the iPhone, is now available on the App Store: http://is.gd/NF0y

Entreprises

  • Google - Developer Relations, South-East Asia

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • Bitsmedia Pte Ltd - Founder & CEO

    2009 - maintenant

  • Bitsmedia Pte Ltd - Founder & CEO

    2009 - maintenant

  • Vivendi Mobile Entertainment - VP Technology

    2007 - 2009

  • PagesJaunes Petites Annonces - Chief Technology Officer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2007

  • Akamai Technologies - Manager, Business Services, International

    Paris 2003 - 2006 005/6 - 2006/5: Manager, Business Services, International
    2004/11-2005/6:Technical Account Manager, Strategic Account
    2003/11-2004/11:Senior Technical Consultant

  • Soundbuzz Pte Ltd - Chief Technology Officer

    2000 - 2003 .Digital Music distribution, Online Music Store, DRM Services, etc..

  • Omnes (Cable & Wireless - Schlumberger) - Technical Consultant

    1999 - 1999

  • Spray Network (Lycos Europe) - Technical Director, France

    1999 - 2000 Internet Portal and Service Provider, acquired by Lycos in 2000

  • Alcatel - MIS Manager Indonesia & Network Engineer Germany

    Paris 1997 - 1999

Formations

Réseau