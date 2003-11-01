Erwan MACÉ

Internet professional and digital technology expert, Erwan brings 12 years of executive and senior level experience building and managing Web and Mobile solutions for multinational corporations such as Alcatel, Akamai, KKR and Vivendi as well as for internet success story startups such as Soundbuzz and Spray.



Erwan holds a MSc. in Information Systems Engineering and a MA. in Business Management. Erwan’s technical expertise, his business and strategic understanding, his international background (worked in France, Germany, Singapore, Indonesia) and regional knowledge (8 years in Asia, trilingual in French, English and Malay-Indonesian) makes him a trustworthy partner to handle your digital projects in South-East Asia.



Bitsmedia Pte Ltd now specializes in B2C and B2B iPhone applications. "My Hub", a Social Address Book for the iPhone, is now available on the App Store: http://is.gd/NF0y