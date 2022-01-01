Erwan PAUL

Mes compétences :
Mechanical Engineering
terms and conditions
its implementation
Microsoft Office
Interpersonal skills
Gambit
Fluent
Feasibility Studies
Environmental Impact Assessments
Develop the business
CATIA
Autocad
Audit
Entreprises
Service Division
- Country Manager
2010 - maintenantresponsible of Service Division (Oil & Gas, Building) at
TROUVAY & CAUVIN Group
Started as Technical/Sales Manager of the Steam & Condensate Division Qatar/Kuwait. Developed and took
the lead of the Multi Service Division.
Scope :
'' Steam & Condensate: survey, engineering, supply, maintenance
'' Develop and extend the range of product and services
'' Develop the business and handle by performing all aspects of Sales
'' Liaise with Management, Staff, Clients, Suppliers, Partners and Authorities
Responsibilities:
'' Promote the Service Division
'' Develop and maintain strong relationship with clients
'' Identify new business opportunities to ensure business growth
'' Prepare Technical and Commercial submissions to customer and follow up
'' Review terms and conditions
'' Coordinates with General Manager
'' Supervision of projects at site
'' Perform Audits and Survey
'' Prepare and present reports to the client
Knowledge and skills:
- Sales and business development skills
- Knowledge of business principles ;
- Good understanding of products and markets ;
- Good understanding of Project Management
- Common sense approach
Key Competences:
- Selling abilities ;
- Planning and organization
- Interpersonal skills
- Ambitious and self-driven
- Attention to detail
- Confidentiality & trustworthy
- Reliability
- Initiative
- Stress tolerance
DEKONTA d.o.o
- Intern
2010 - 2010Implementation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA ) for the installation of a 800MW
thermal power plant in Belgrade
Preparation of feasibility studies for U.S. customers , Greek , Serbian and Albanian
Participation in various meetings and supervision of fieldwork
SCETAUROUTE Morocco
- Stagiaire
2007 - 2007: Internship * On the construction of a line of railway, discovery of many environmental constraints related to its
implementation (ecosystem, water)
SCETAUROUTE Morocco
- Attend an engineer
2006 - 2006: Internship at SCETAUROUTE Morocco on the construction of new port of Tangiers
* Attend an engineer in charge of construction, attending meetings and meeting with various
stakeholders (Chinese, Turkish ...)