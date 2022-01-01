Menu

Erwan PAUL

DOHA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mechanical Engineering
terms and conditions
its implementation
Microsoft Office
Interpersonal skills
Gambit
Fluent
Feasibility Studies
Environmental Impact Assessments
Develop the business
CATIA
Autocad
Audit

Entreprises

  • Service Division - Country Manager

    2010 - maintenant responsible of Service Division (Oil & Gas, Building) at
    TROUVAY & CAUVIN Group

    Started as Technical/Sales Manager of the Steam & Condensate Division Qatar/Kuwait. Developed and took
    the lead of the Multi Service Division.

    Scope :
    '' Steam & Condensate: survey, engineering, supply, maintenance
    '' Develop and extend the range of product and services
    '' Develop the business and handle by performing all aspects of Sales
    '' Liaise with Management, Staff, Clients, Suppliers, Partners and Authorities

    Responsibilities:
    '' Promote the Service Division
    '' Develop and maintain strong relationship with clients
    '' Identify new business opportunities to ensure business growth
    '' Prepare Technical and Commercial submissions to customer and follow up
    '' Review terms and conditions
    '' Coordinates with General Manager
    '' Supervision of projects at site
    '' Perform Audits and Survey
    '' Prepare and present reports to the client

    Knowledge and skills:
    - Sales and business development skills
    - Knowledge of business principles ;
    - Good understanding of products and markets ;
    - Good understanding of Project Management
    - Common sense approach
    Key Competences:
    - Selling abilities ;
    - Planning and organization
    - Interpersonal skills
    - Ambitious and self-driven
    - Attention to detail
    - Confidentiality & trustworthy
    - Reliability
    - Initiative

    - Stress tolerance

  • DEKONTA d.o.o - Intern

    2010 - 2010 Implementation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA ) for the installation of a 800MW
    thermal power plant in Belgrade
    Preparation of feasibility studies for U.S. customers , Greek , Serbian and Albanian
    Participation in various meetings and supervision of fieldwork

  • SCETAUROUTE Morocco - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007 : Internship * On the construction of a line of railway, discovery of many environmental constraints related to its
    implementation (ecosystem, water)

  • SCETAUROUTE Morocco - Attend an engineer

    2006 - 2006 : Internship at SCETAUROUTE Morocco on the construction of new port of Tangiers
    * Attend an engineer in charge of construction, attending meetings and meeting with various
    stakeholders (Chinese, Turkish ...)

    OTHER EXPERIENCES

Formations

Réseau