Erwan PERROT
Erwan PERROT
CHEMILLÉ
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Leadership
Gestion des achats
Marketing opérationnel
Management
Entreprises
BARRAULT HORTICULTURE
- Directeur de Production
2014 - maintenant
Barrault Horticulture
- Responsable des productions / Resp. achats / Resp. R&D
2002 - 2014
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Agriculture
Angers
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure Agriculture
Angers
2000 - 2002
Gestion
Lycée Agricole Angers Le Fresne
Angers
1998 - 2000
BTS Option pépinière
