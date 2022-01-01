Erwan SALLOUX

Mes compétences :
Audit
International
Investment
Investment funds
Entreprises
Franklin Templeton
- Head of the Internal Audit department
2006 - maintenantAs part of the International Audit Team, development of the annual audit plan - Completion of the Audit missions mainly for Luxembourg and other European offices [London, Edinburg, Frankfurt].
Presentation of the conclusions and recommendations to the Senior Management and Head of operational units.
Internal consultant in all the significant projects of the company.
Capitalia Luxembourg
- Head of the Internal Audit department
2001 - 2006Development of the annual audit plan - Completion of the Audit missions - Supervision of the audit team composed of an assistant in Luxembourg and a collaborator in the branch in Monaco.
Presentation of the conclusions and recommendations to the Luxembourg Management, the Board of Directors and the Head office’s General Inspection department in Rome.
Responsible for the anti-money-laundering and anti-fraud procedures.
Internal consultant in all the significant projects of the Bank (implementation of the Olympic software, Business Continuity Plan, New IAS standards, Basel II...).
Foyer Groupe Luxembourg
- Head of the Internal Audit department
1999 - 2001Head of the Internal Audit department at the Insurance Group Le Foyer Luxembourg S.A.
Direct reporting to the CEO, the Board Directors and the Audit committee.
Deloitte Luxembourg
- Senior Auditor
Puteaux1996 - 1999Senior Auditor for Deloitte & Touche Luxembourg, mainly in the Banking and Fund Industry.