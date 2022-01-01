Erwann LAVIRON

After 10 years working in Spain, in various departments (Logistics, Molding, Scheduling) for the international group BIC, I have decided to leave the company to undertake a personal project I have been working on for many years.



Being a successful independant trader in the Madrid stock Exchange is a goal I have wanted to achieve for many years. Having gained a high level of mathematical and statistical understanding, I have been able to establish a complex speculative strategy which is based on derivative products and technical chart analysis.



My venture into the Financial sector represents a radical change of direction in my professional career, both in terms of job description and way of working. I hope it will be enough to earn a little bit money for me and my family to live on.