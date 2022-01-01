Menu

Erwann PILÉ

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Afrique
AMO
Arts
Assistance Maîtrise d'Ouvrage
Audit
Audit technique
Civil Engineer
Conseil
Conseil Technique
CTP
DUE
Due Diligence
Expatriate
Finance
Génie civil
HQE
Infrastructure
Ingénieur travaux
Initiative
LEED
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Partenariat public privé
Partnerships
PPP
Programmation
Technique

Entreprises

  • Mott MacDonald France SAS, Paris - Operation Manager

    2010 - maintenant Experiences within Mott MacDonald are focused on PPP, project management and business development.

    Acting as Technical Adviser to Lenders and Sponsors (LTA) on PPP deals, have project managed technical due diligence internationally in transportation, sport, education, maritime, justice and defence sectors.

    Based in Paris within Mott MacDonald France and managing a team of PPP specialised French consultants, responsibilities include project management liaising with the client and the lenders, the review of contracts commercial and technical risks, risk profile, financial model, payment mechanism and output specification.

    Also strongly involved in PPP market business development and Mott MacDonald Group support to develop opportunities in the French and European market.

  • Mott MacDonald, London, UK - Project Manager PPP / PFI

    2008 - 2010 Consultant PPP/PFI (Public Private Partnerships / Private Finance Initiative)within Mott MacDonald's international Infrastructure Finance Advisoty team.

    Project Manager, acting as Lender's Technical Advisor (LTA) pre and post financial close mostly on due diligence reports (contracts, costs, payment mechanism, design and construction, FM).

    Project manager roles include:
    - Tram/Train La Réunion (France)
    - Versailles Saint-Quentin University (France)
    - MMArena construction monitoring (Le Mans Stadium - France)

    Technical input on:
    - Toronto South Detention Center (Canada)
    - Tangier Med II Port (Maroc)
    - Irish Schools Bundle 2(Ireland)
    - Nantes Prison bombs clearance (France)
    - Paris Diderot University (France)
    - Paris Sorbonne/Clignancourt University (France)
    - Prisons Bundles II and III construction monitoring (France)

  • SOGEA SATOM, Benin (VINCI) - Site Engineer

    2007 - 2008 Banikoara – Kandi Road (70 km), Benin – In charge of civil engineering, drainage, offices and workshops building including team management (two engineers, five foremen, 200 workers), design, schedule, cost control, relationship with client, purchasing, HR, subcontractors.

    – Concrete bridge 66 m (4 x 16.5 m) – 32 precast U girders (13 T); raft foundations; earth dam
    – 30 box culverts cast in situ
    – Precasting Units – 300 elements of box culverts; 40 000 m2 of blocks for pavement and 10 000 m of kerbs; 2,000 elements of U gutters (3 T)

  • SOGEA SATOM, Kenya (VINCI) - Site Engineer

    2007 - 2007 Mai Mahu – Lanet Road (90 km), Kenya – Supervision of the design and construction of:

    – Three flyovers of 25 m (composite steel-concrete)
    – Toll station with continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP)
    – Earthworks 200 000 m3

  • SOGEA SATOM, Madagascar (VINCI) - Site Engineer

    2006 - 2007 Bekorastaka – Port Bergé Road (70 km), Madagascar – In charge of civil engineering, drainage, including team management (one engineer, ten foremen, 500 workers), design, schedule, cost control, relationship with client, purchasing, HR, subcontractors.

    – Concrete bridge 25 m on bored piles (50 m)
    – 120 box and pipe culverts cast in situ
    – Concrete pavement (3 km)

  • Junior Firm Arts&Metiers - Consultant

    2004 - 2004 RealiSation of a survey looking at the maintenance costs of civil structures in France for the National Federation of Public Works.

  • FREYSSINET, France (VINCI) - Site Engineer

    2004 - 2005 Technocentre Renault, Guyancourt, France – Dismantling of the building superstructure, additional post tensioning and resin injection of the main girders.

    Underground, Paris, France – Jet grouting, automated robot to drill the tunnel (30 000 points) prior to mixed steel and glass fibrE reinforcement and regeneration by injections of existing masonry, shotcrete.

    Cofiroute, Motorway network, France – Maintenance and repairs on flyovers using CAL (Computer Aided Lifting), carbon fibrE (TFC®), expansion joints, corrosion treatments (Regebeton®: electrical and chemical regeneration of reinforced concrete).

Formations

Réseau