Erwann PILÉ

Mott MacDonald France SAS, Paris
- Operation Manager
2010 - maintenant
Experiences within Mott MacDonald are focused on PPP, project management and business development.
Acting as Technical Adviser to Lenders and Sponsors (LTA) on PPP deals, have project managed technical due diligence internationally in transportation, sport, education, maritime, justice and defence sectors.
Based in Paris within Mott MacDonald France and managing a team of PPP specialised French consultants, responsibilities include project management liaising with the client and the lenders, the review of contracts commercial and technical risks, risk profile, financial model, payment mechanism and output specification.
Also strongly involved in PPP market business development and Mott MacDonald Group support to develop opportunities in the French and European market.
Mott MacDonald, London, UK
- Project Manager PPP / PFI
2008 - 2010
Consultant PPP/PFI (Public Private Partnerships / Private Finance Initiative)within Mott MacDonald's international Infrastructure Finance Advisoty team.
Project Manager, acting as Lender's Technical Advisor (LTA) pre and post financial close mostly on due diligence reports (contracts, costs, payment mechanism, design and construction, FM).
Project manager roles include:
- Tram/Train La Réunion (France)
- Versailles Saint-Quentin University (France)
- MMArena construction monitoring (Le Mans Stadium - France)
Technical input on:
- Toronto South Detention Center (Canada)
- Tangier Med II Port (Maroc)
- Irish Schools Bundle 2(Ireland)
- Nantes Prison bombs clearance (France)
- Paris Diderot University (France)
- Paris Sorbonne/Clignancourt University (France)
- Prisons Bundles II and III construction monitoring (France)
SOGEA SATOM, Benin (VINCI)
- Site Engineer
2007 - 2008
Banikoara – Kandi Road (70 km), Benin – In charge of civil engineering, drainage, offices and workshops building including team management (two engineers, five foremen, 200 workers), design, schedule, cost control, relationship with client, purchasing, HR, subcontractors.
– Concrete bridge 66 m (4 x 16.5 m) – 32 precast U girders (13 T); raft foundations; earth dam
– 30 box culverts cast in situ
– Precasting Units – 300 elements of box culverts; 40 000 m2 of blocks for pavement and 10 000 m of kerbs; 2,000 elements of U gutters (3 T)
SOGEA SATOM, Kenya (VINCI)
- Site Engineer
2007 - 2007
Mai Mahu – Lanet Road (90 km), Kenya – Supervision of the design and construction of:
– Three flyovers of 25 m (composite steel-concrete)
– Toll station with continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP)
– Earthworks 200 000 m3
SOGEA SATOM, Madagascar (VINCI)
- Site Engineer
2006 - 2007
Bekorastaka – Port Bergé Road (70 km), Madagascar – In charge of civil engineering, drainage, including team management (one engineer, ten foremen, 500 workers), design, schedule, cost control, relationship with client, purchasing, HR, subcontractors.
– Concrete bridge 25 m on bored piles (50 m)
– 120 box and pipe culverts cast in situ
– Concrete pavement (3 km)
Junior Firm Arts&Metiers
- Consultant
2004 - 2004
RealiSation of a survey looking at the maintenance costs of civil structures in France for the National Federation of Public Works.
FREYSSINET, France (VINCI)
- Site Engineer
2004 - 2005
Technocentre Renault, Guyancourt, France – Dismantling of the building superstructure, additional post tensioning and resin injection of the main girders.
Underground, Paris, France – Jet grouting, automated robot to drill the tunnel (30 000 points) prior to mixed steel and glass fibrE reinforcement and regeneration by injections of existing masonry, shotcrete.
Cofiroute, Motorway network, France – Maintenance and repairs on flyovers using CAL (Computer Aided Lifting), carbon fibrE (TFC®), expansion joints, corrosion treatments (Regebeton®: electrical and chemical regeneration of reinforced concrete).