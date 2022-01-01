Retail
Estelle ALLARD
Ajouter
Estelle ALLARD
FORSTHEIM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Communication
Export
International
Marketing
Reiki
Entreprises
Reiki, Énergie de Vie
- Gérante
2014 - maintenant
Médecine alternative et holistique, massage
http://www.reiki-energie-de-vie.com/
https://www.facebook.com/reikienergiedevie
SOPROFEN SAS, Groupe ATRYA
- Chargée de Projets Marketing & Communication
2013 - maintenant
SOPROFEN SAS - Groupe ATRYA
- Assistante Marketing
2008 - 2013
- Marketing & Communication export
- Administration web
- Comité de rédaction du journal interne
- Demandes diverses
Soprofen SAS
- Assistante Commerciale & Marketing
2005 - 2008
Soprofen SAS
- Correspondante Logistique / Expédition & Assistante Achats
2005 - 2005
AFAL
- Secrétaire
2004 - 2004
Formations
Lycée Robert Schuman
Haguenau
1999 - 2004
Réseau
Carole VOEGELIN MARCHAL
Emmanuelle THIETARD
Gilles ENGUERRAND
Ingrid LINTNER
Jean-François NOEL
Jean-Luc TROME
Philippe VOISIN
Raphael PRETET
Raphaël WALTHER
Yves URACZ
