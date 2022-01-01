Menu

Estelle ALLARD

FORSTHEIM

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Communication
Export
International
Marketing
Reiki

Entreprises

  • Reiki, Énergie de Vie - Gérante

    2014 - maintenant Médecine alternative et holistique, massage
    http://www.reiki-energie-de-vie.com/
    https://www.facebook.com/reikienergiedevie

  • SOPROFEN SAS, Groupe ATRYA - Chargée de Projets Marketing & Communication

    2013 - maintenant

  • SOPROFEN SAS - Groupe ATRYA - Assistante Marketing

    2008 - 2013 - Marketing & Communication export
    - Administration web
    - Comité de rédaction du journal interne
    - Demandes diverses

  • Soprofen SAS - Assistante Commerciale & Marketing

    2005 - 2008

  • Soprofen SAS - Correspondante Logistique / Expédition & Assistante Achats

    2005 - 2005

  • AFAL - Secrétaire

    2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :