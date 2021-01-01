Estelle WUST

Fields : AVIATION & AEROSPACE /TELECOM / AERONAUTICS / RAILWAYS / ENERGY / COMPUTER SOFTWARE

- Proven sales and management skills of a BU with full budget, P&L experience

- International business and strategy oriented

- Niche market enthusiastic, puzzle solver

- Contract & Bid Management expertise

- Entrepreneurial spirit

- Challenge seeker and creative solver

- Extensive network of decision-makers thanks to continued relationship building

- Methodological and organizational support to ensure delivery of project within time and budget

- Quick understanding of technical requirements

- New opportunities hunter, Pipeline builder

- Ability to create link and confidence

- French and English fully bilingual, German and Modern Greek

- Confidentiality respect



Mes compétences :

Budget

Export

Development

International

Management

Sens du contact

Négociation contrats

Contrat international

Lobbying