Estelle WUST

-
SISTEER
- VP Roaming Europe
2013 - maintenant
- Develop and close Managed Services business with European mobile network operators in term of mandatory European regulations on EU Roaming
- M2M solutions including geo-location devices to leading industry and government authorities
- Bid Management for MVNE/A Services
- Proposals production
- Customer presentation and negotiation
- Member of the Executive Committee
- Top Level Lobbying and networking
-
ZTE FRANCE SASU
- Key Account Manager
2010 - 2013
KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER
- Responsible for the management of the sales and relationship with key customers.
- Manage and monitor the complete operation process of service business from Presales through Contract Handover and Management, Order Fulfillment, and Invoicing to Contract Closure in order to ensure the fulfillment of contracts and achieve invoicing goals.
- Area covered: Radio, CN, IN VAS, iPTV, multimedia and innovative services, surveillance and conferencing devices.
-
ERICSSON
- Telecom Key Account Service & Contract Manager
MASSY
2007 - 2009
Consulting - February 2007 to February 2009
Telecommunications solutions provider
ERICSSON SERVICE & CONTRACT MANAGER (Aug 2007 to Feb 2009)
- Responsible for Ericsson’s IOT contractual commitment to France Telecom Orange involving the securing of relevant answers to requests for tenders- essential to ensuring - the renewal of Corporate Sourcing Contracts, the piloting of the Interoperability Testing activities and the management of the interface between Orange & Ericsson technical teams (30 p)
ERICSSON OPERATIONS PROGRAM MANAGER (February 2007 to July 2007)
- Management and coordination of SFR to ensure Ericsson commitment to signed contracts (> 10M€). Lead and coordinate pre-sales activities, project managers, creation of commercial offers.
- In charge of guaranteeing satisfaction levels, quality and profitability of 4 service platforms, (continued next column)
Responsible for cost and margin control (SAP), QoS monitoring, financial management and regular reporting to the Steering Committee.
-
ALCATEL LUCENT
- Telecom Key Account Service & Contract Manager
Paris
2005 - 2007
15 months consulting from November 2005 to January 2007
Equipment and Services - Technical infrastructures and telecom deployment
SERVICES MANAGER RELOCATION (June 2006 to Jan 2007)
Re-organization and relocation of Service and Call Center
- Organizational and financial audit of WTD FH division
- Management of the Service and Call Center relocation to Romania (6 engineers trained)
- Creation and deployment of adequate follow-up tools
KEY ACCOUNT SERVICE & CONTRACT MANAGER
(November 2005 to May 2006)
- Responsible for coordination between Alcatel Lucent and SFR Neuf rollout projects involving support and rollout forecasts
- Manage the relationship with the key account from the QoS evaluations and the production of dashboards to follow-up and conclusion
- Plan Roadmaps, lead project management and stakeholder meetings
- Guarantee QoS follow-up by planning and anticipating all required actions, including technical and manpower resource planning, qualification of support requests, validation of relevant corrections and evolutions.
- Define and respect budgets and margin objectives, validate invoicing process compliance,
-
TANGARA
- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
2004 - 2005
Consultancy for a Communication & advertising agency
- Set up and successful deployment of a development strategy to gain new key accounts mostly in industry.
- Answers to European tenders.
-
ADUNO
- KEY ACCOUNT SALES & DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
2003 - 2004
Consultancy in a Start-up (founder of Genesys). In charge of developing, promoting and delivering innovative audio and net conferencing services for key account users. Team management.
-
SMARTE CARTE
- BUSINESS UNIT DIRECTOR & PRESIDENT OF FRANCE AND MIDDLE EAST SUBSIDIARY
1996 - 2003
Creation and development of the European and Middle East subsidiary of Smarte Carte Inc, USA
Airport Services relative to baggage services needed to meet travel demands (carts and lockers) in major airports and train stations
- Board Member accountable for the development, profitability, organization, follow-up, support, validation and contract closing of European and Middle East operations,
- Responsible for the subsidiary management including budget set-up and follow-up, operational and financial reporting to US home office,
- Full P&L and financial responsibility of the Business Unit,
- Multi-sites team management,
- Definition and implementation of a Market Share Increase Strategy (4 axis: Sales – with Market Mappings, Industrial, Financial, Human),
- Answers to International Tenders,
- Strategic Marketing towards Customers with a service culture orientation – Market mappings
- Communication and management of relationships with Government Entities, Passengers, Chambers of Commerce and Unions.
Major achievement: Contract with SCNF (National Train Transportation) for a 4-year partnership in the major French Rail stations. Development of the first baggage cart pay-system in a European train station. Contract value: Confidential
Major achievement: Contract with a European Supplier to locally manufacture Smarte Carte products which led to a stronger ability to answer European Tenders. Target market over $ 50M, target customers: Paris Airports, BAA, major airports. Won several contracts with major customers.
-
MORS GROUP ENVIRONNEMENT & OFFSHORE DIVISION
- MARKETING & EXPORT SALES MANAGER
1992 - 1996
Oceanographic instrumentation and acoustic positioning systems for Scientific, Military and Offshore markets
- Sales Development of the BU to Export including selection, organization and management of the agent network,
- Responsible for Sales proposals, data, statistics, budget and forecasts,
- In charge of Communication (Exhibitions, Press Releases, Catalogs, Adverts, creation of a User Club)
Major achievement: Expanded the Division to the Offshore & Oil market. (pipe laying with Coflexip, DVO..)
-
MORS GROUP AERONAUTICS DIVISION
- EXPORT SALES MANAGER, A330-340 PROJECT MANAGER
1991 - 1992
Aircraft On-borne Instrumentation
- Provide technical/sales proposals (International Tenders) to aircraft/helicopters and airline manufacturers, responsible for contract negotiations and follow-up activities.
- Set up winning strategy, define budget/customer, increase sales in accordance with group objectives
- A330-340 program project champion – gained contracts with major airliners.
-
AIR LB GROUP
- ENGINEER RESPONSIBLE FOR EXPORT SALES ADMINISTRATION
1988 - 1990
Electrical Connection Devices for A/C and Trains