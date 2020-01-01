Etienne BERTHAUT

Mes compétences :
Aircraft
Design
Engineering
Management
Negotiation
Organisation
Team management
Gestion de projet
Process
Test
Entreprises
Airbus Operations SAS
- Process, Methods & Tools Manager (PMT)
2016 - maintenantResponsible of A350XWB FAL Ground Test Design Q6 Management :
- Quality & feedback loop with internal and external customers/suppliers
- Practical Problem Solving (PPS) with robust product quality issue management
- Business score cards (KPI) to monitor overall business performance and reduce non-quality costs
- Standardized work with local procedures & rules
- Skills & qualification for right competences required by Central Function
- Performance management to survey activities according to required quality standards
Acting as A350XWB FAL Ground Test Design representative & contributor in process owner reviews, projects, initiatives, forums and workshops implying FAL ground test community
Airbus Operations SAS
- HO A350XWB FAL Ground Test Design Mechatronics Powerplant & Cabin
2011 - 2016Supervisor, manager, and head of group for A350XWB FAL Ground Test Design on following ATA perimeters : ATA 21, 25 galleys-GAINS-heaters-CSBS-NMS-Elec supply, 26 FPS, 30, 35, 36, 38, 49, 50, 52, and 73
Airbus Operations SAS
- A330/A340 FAL Mechatronics Ground Test Design Operational Leader
2009 - 2011Supervisor, manager, and head of group for A330/A340 FAL Ground Test Design on following ATA perimeters : ATA 21, 22, 24, 25 galleys-GAINS-chiller-doors-slides-CLS, 26 FPS, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 35, 36, 38, 47, 49, 52, and 73
Airbus Operations SAS
- Design Engineering & Task Leader in Engine Bleed Air Systems ATA 36
1998 - 2009Design engineering in engine bleed air systems ATA 36 including project developments, aircraft integrations, and in-service follow-up, with tasks leader & team project management activities : A350-500/600, A318 PW6000 & SA, A380 Trent 900 Flying Test Bed on A340, A350 (including Trent XWB Flying Test Bed on A380)
Thiot Ingénierie - Centre d'Etudes de Gramat (CEG)
- Design Engineering in experimental Technologies for applied Research in Shocks & Detonics
1997 - 1998National Service followed by a temporary contract attached to the testing site of the Shocks & Detonics Science Department : design, study and development of experimental systems for applied research on explosives with use of technologies & metrology linked to thermomecanical studies
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Mécanique Et D'Aérotechnique (Poitiers)