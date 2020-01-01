Menu

Etienne BERTHAUT

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Aircraft
Design
Engineering
Management
Negotiation
Organisation
Team management
Gestion de projet
Process
Test

Entreprises

  • Airbus Operations SAS - Process, Methods & Tools Manager (PMT)

    2016 - maintenant Responsible of A350XWB FAL Ground Test Design Q6 Management :
    - Quality & feedback loop with internal and external customers/suppliers
    - Practical Problem Solving (PPS) with robust product quality issue management
    - Business score cards (KPI) to monitor overall business performance and reduce non-quality costs
    - Standardized work with local procedures & rules
    - Skills & qualification for right competences required by Central Function
    - Performance management to survey activities according to required quality standards

    Acting as A350XWB FAL Ground Test Design representative & contributor in process owner reviews, projects, initiatives, forums and workshops implying FAL ground test community

  • Airbus Operations SAS - HO A350XWB FAL Ground Test Design Mechatronics Powerplant & Cabin

    2011 - 2016 Supervisor, manager, and head of group for A350XWB FAL Ground Test Design on following ATA perimeters : ATA 21, 25 galleys-GAINS-heaters-CSBS-NMS-Elec supply, 26 FPS, 30, 35, 36, 38, 49, 50, 52, and 73

  • Airbus Operations SAS - A330/A340 FAL Mechatronics Ground Test Design Operational Leader

    2009 - 2011 Supervisor, manager, and head of group for A330/A340 FAL Ground Test Design on following ATA perimeters : ATA 21, 22, 24, 25 galleys-GAINS-chiller-doors-slides-CLS, 26 FPS, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 35, 36, 38, 47, 49, 52, and 73

  • Airbus Operations SAS - Design Engineering & Task Leader in Engine Bleed Air Systems ATA 36

    1998 - 2009 Design engineering in engine bleed air systems ATA 36 including project developments, aircraft integrations, and in-service follow-up, with tasks leader & team project management activities : A350-500/600, A318 PW6000 & SA, A380 Trent 900 Flying Test Bed on A340, A350 (including Trent XWB Flying Test Bed on A380)

  • Thiot Ingénierie - Centre d'Etudes de Gramat (CEG) - Design Engineering in experimental Technologies for applied Research in Shocks & Detonics

    1997 - 1998 National Service followed by a temporary contract attached to the testing site of the Shocks & Detonics Science Department : design, study and development of experimental systems for applied research on explosives with use of technologies & metrology linked to thermomecanical studies

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Mécanique Et D'Aérotechnique (Poitiers)

    Poitiers 1993 - 1996 Thermique - Mécanique des Fluides - Aérodynamique - Energétique

