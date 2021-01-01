Fabien DALMASSO

Mes compétences :
Systèmes embarqués
Radio-navigation
Aéronautique
Entreprises
Groupe Sii
- System Designer
Paris-13E-Arrondissement2016 - maintenantSystem designer for MMR (Multi-Mode Receiver) Design Office for all Airbus programs (A320, A330/A340, A350, A380):
- Supplier follow-up (Rockwell Collins),
- Writing of system specifications,
- Validation & Verification activities,
- Anomalies follow-up.
Celad
- Ingénieur Systèmes
2010 - 2016As a system engineer at Safran Engineering Services, I followed design, verification and validation activities of the A380 Flight Ops Domain of the Network Server System. That includes several steps of the V-model:
- Writing of system specifications,
- Development follow-up,
- Supplier follow-up,
- Definition and implementation of V&V strategy,
- Requirements traceability,
- Anomalies management.
Safran
- Internship Student - Embedded Systems Engineer
Paris2010 - 2010Definition of a V&V process for the A380 Network Server System.
Callisto-space
- Internship Studient
Villefranche-de-Lauragais2009 - 2009Implementation study on FPGA for an high speed ADC and a control card for a cryogenic LAN (Low Noise Amplifier).