Fabien DALMASSO

Paris-13E-Arrondissement

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Systèmes embarqués
Radio-navigation
Aéronautique

Entreprises

  • Groupe Sii - System Designer

    Paris-13E-Arrondissement 2016 - maintenant System designer for MMR (Multi-Mode Receiver) Design Office for all Airbus programs (A320, A330/A340, A350, A380):
    - Supplier follow-up (Rockwell Collins),
    - Writing of system specifications,
    - Validation & Verification activities,
    - Anomalies follow-up.

  • Celad - Ingénieur Systèmes

    2010 - 2016 As a system engineer at Safran Engineering Services, I followed design, verification and validation activities of the A380 Flight Ops Domain of the Network Server System. That includes several steps of the V-model:
    - Writing of system specifications,
    - Development follow-up,
    - Supplier follow-up,
    - Definition and implementation of V&V strategy,
    - Requirements traceability,
    - Anomalies management.

  • Safran - Internship Student - Embedded Systems Engineer

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Definition of a V&V process for the A380 Network Server System.

  • Callisto-space - Internship Studient

    Villefranche-de-Lauragais 2009 - 2009 Implementation study on FPGA for an high speed ADC and a control card for a cryogenic LAN (Low Noise Amplifier).

Formations

