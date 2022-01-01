Menu

Fabien PEREZ

Paris

En résumé

Contact Email Address : fabperez95@hotmail.fr

A young engineer open to new working challenges.

Always interested in technical and scientific domains, I am currently a young engineer specializing in the domain of Big Data, more specifically in everything that concerns Business Analysis.

I benefit from a first experience in technical consulting which has given me the opportunity to develop various skills such as communication, technical analysis or technical writing.


My experience abroad helped me realize how important being open-minded to new ideas and opinions is in order to nourish your own concepts and interact with others.

I am mostly inspired by people in my entourage that work hard for their career in order to make a living. For this reason, I want to be entrusted with tasks and responsabilities I would give my best to fulfill.


Mes compétences :
XHTML
MATLAB
Java
Microsoft Office
Hadoop
MySQL
C
Linux
CAO
Microsoft Windows
R
ETL

Entreprises

  • Groupe Crédit du Nord - AMOA/MOE Consultant

    Paris 2016 - 2017 • Identification, analysis and formalisation of needs expressed by contracting authorities ("Client Action" and "Client Knowledge" divisions)
    Adjustement to needs expression evolutions thanks to an agile project management method implemented (involvement in sprint reviews, demonstration phases and sprint planifications)
    • Setup of new business use cases notably feasible thanks to the development of a Big Data division inside the Crédit du Nord.
    • Collection and integration of new business indicators (prepared beforehand by Big Data teams) in relational databases with adequate data processings (Shell development, SQL querying and so on)
    • Production monitoring and technical problems management (contact with every involved team in the project, stop/(re)launch series of UNIX jobs or UNIX job units with OPC scheduler, creation and deployment of patches and so on in different environments (notably preproduction and production))

  • Business & Decision - Big Data - AMOA/AMOE Junior Consultant

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant As a junior Big Data consultant at B&D, I mainly got involved in the following tasks :
    • Business context analysis
    • Clients' requirements specification
    • Co-animation of functional workshops
    • Submission of possible use cases and technologies to implement
    • Solutions deployment (anomalies relaying, tool updating,...)
    • Development of a knowledge capitalization group on the company's social network

  • InnoviSCOP - Junior Consultant in Innovation Financing

    Paris 2014 - 2015 • Technical Analysis (Big Data, Cloud Computing,...)
    • Scientific Monitoring
    • Writing of R&D projects

  • Sagemcom - Intern Engineer in Quality & Environnement

    Rueil-Malmaison 2012 - 2012 • Monitoring of environmental standards
    • Writing of a bill of specifications
    • Excel/Sharepoint Development

  • Sagemcom - Intern Engineer in Mechanics, Heat & Acoustics Science

    Rueil-Malmaison 2012 - 2012 • 3D Development under Solidworks
    • Thermal simulations under 6SigmaET
    • Thermal and acoustics measurements

Formations

  • Université de Sherbrooke (Sherbrooke)

    Sherbrooke 2010 - 2011 • International exchange year to prepare my second year of preparatory class at EPF

  • EPF, École D'Ingénieurs (Ecole Polytechnique Féminine)

    Sceaux 2009 - 2014 Energy, Environment & Innovation Engineering

    • 3 years oriented (2009-2012) towards the domain of mechanical engineering and other associated courses (Fluids Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Mechanical Construction, Aeronautics, Nuclear Physics,etc)

    • 2 years specialized (2012-2014) in the domains of Energy, Environment but also Innovation and other associated courses (Climatology, Hydrology, Building Energy Management and so on)

  • Lycée Montesquieu

    Herblay 2006 - 2009 High School Diploma

    • Highschool formation

