Fabien PEREZ

Contact Email Address : fabperez95@hotmail.fr



A young engineer open to new working challenges.



Always interested in technical and scientific domains, I am currently a young engineer specializing in the domain of Big Data, more specifically in everything that concerns Business Analysis.



I benefit from a first experience in technical consulting which has given me the opportunity to develop various skills such as communication, technical analysis or technical writing.





My experience abroad helped me realize how important being open-minded to new ideas and opinions is in order to nourish your own concepts and interact with others.



I am mostly inspired by people in my entourage that work hard for their career in order to make a living. For this reason, I want to be entrusted with tasks and responsabilities I would give my best to fulfill.





Mes compétences :

XHTML

MATLAB

Java

Microsoft Office

Hadoop

MySQL

C

Linux

CAO

Microsoft Windows

R

ETL