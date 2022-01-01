Menu

Fabien PESQUET

SHREWSBURY

En résumé

Textile Engineer with 10 years of experience in the industry.
French education with 2 M.S. in "Textile Engineering" and "Mechanics of Textile and Composites" to support high skills into design, production and management.

My past experience (7 years), in France is in the conveyor belt industry: technical woven fabric designed for the transportation of textile fibers in the sector of paper and non-woven making.
From Application Engineer to R&D Project Leader, I have been exposed to the specifics of the techniques related to the business: weaving, seaming, heat-setting and post treatments of multi-layer woven meshes made of monofilament yarns.
I received a wide exposure to customer processes of making non-woven such as Spunbond, Meltblown, Spunlace, Dry Laid and Wet Laid.

For 3 years, I am now in charge of R&D projects for the technical fabric division of Saint-Gobain, called ADFORS. Location: Northborough, MA, USA.
In the role of Senior Research Engineer, I am involved in the design development of a specific type of non-woven: the laid scrim. Generally made of glass fibers for ADFORS, they found multiple applications in construction products.

Entreprises

  • Saint-Gobain ADFORS - Northborough R&D Center, USA - Ingénieur Recherche

    2012 - maintenant Développement de grilles textiles de renforcement pour le secteur de la construction.
    * Chef de projet pour le développement d'un complexe laminé pour le renfort de membrane bitumée, servant à l'étanchéité des toits plats. Marché : $19 M. ;
    * Chef de projet pour le développement d'une structure alternative et innovante destinée au renfort des tuiles bitumées, utilisées en couverture de toits résidentiels. Marché : $95 M. ;
    * Meneur du développement d'une plateforme d'étude dédiée à l'ouverture de filets de fibres et optimisée pour la fibre de verre. ;
    * Collaborateur pour l'optimisation des propriétés des voiles non-tissés de fibre de verre.
    Domaines de compétences :
    * Conception de structures non-tissés sur une base principale en fibre de verre ou en fibre à hautes performances. ;
    * Développement de méthode d'analyse sur structure textile. ;
    * Optimisation des procédés.
    * Veille technologique.
    Reconnaissance particulière :
    * Primé au concours interne à l'innovation PhiZero - Edition 2014.
    * Primé au Séminaire de Recherche Saint-Gobain pour le meilleur poster - Edition 2014

  • Albany International Corporation - Chef de Projet R&D Europe

    2007 - 2012 Développement de procédés de finitions innovantes sur convoyeur souple pour l’industrie du non-tissé.
    • Chef de projet pour le développement d’un procédé de modification de la topographie des convoyeurs, pour l’application de marquage ou de perforation des voiles de non-tissés. Marché : 500K Euros. Premier succès commerciale en Septembre 2011.
    • Collaborateur et coordinateur (de 3 sites R&D – 6 collaborateurs) du développement d’une bande transporteuse solide perforée, pour l’industrie du tabac. Marché : $20 M. Projet arrêté suite à la réorientation stratégique du client.
    Domaines de compétences :
    • Programmation sur robot Scara et sur robot 6-axes Fanuc.
    • Système de dosage industriel pour résine.
    • Perforation laser sur matériau polymère.
    • Résines polymérisables en lumière UV.

  • Albany International France - Ingénieur Application

    Clichy 2004 - 2007 Ingénierie produit et assistance technique à la clientèle
    • Développement des relations sur le plan technique avec les principaux acteurs du secteur non-tissé en Europe.
    • Interface technique à la clientèle avec résolution de problème, service de montage et analyse des retours clients.
    Domaines de compétences :
    • Conception d’armure.
    • Suivi de production sur tissage technique multicouche, thermofixation et calendrage des tissus.
    • Caractérisation mécanique et physique des structures tissés et fils monofilamentaires les constituant.
    • Ingénierie inverse.
    • Matériaux thermoplastiques : PET, PA, PEEK, PPS.

Formations

  • Université De Haute Alsace

    Mulhouse 2003 - 2004 DEA

    Diplôme d'Etude Approfondie (DEA) en Génie des matériaux textiles et para-textiles.
    Développement approfondi sur la mécanique des structures souples, les fibres à hautes performances et les structures composites.

  • ENSISA Ex. ENSITM ENSISA

    Mulhouse 2001 - 2004 Ingénieur Textile

    Diplôme de l’Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Industries Textiles de Mulhouse (ENSITM).
    Dominante sur la conception des textiles, leurs caractérisations et procédés de fabrication. Ennoblissement et chimie des polymères font parties intégrantes de la formation.

Réseau