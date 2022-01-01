Fabien PESQUET

Textile Engineer with 10 years of experience in the industry.

French education with 2 M.S. in "Textile Engineering" and "Mechanics of Textile and Composites" to support high skills into design, production and management.



My past experience (7 years), in France is in the conveyor belt industry: technical woven fabric designed for the transportation of textile fibers in the sector of paper and non-woven making.

From Application Engineer to R&D Project Leader, I have been exposed to the specifics of the techniques related to the business: weaving, seaming, heat-setting and post treatments of multi-layer woven meshes made of monofilament yarns.

I received a wide exposure to customer processes of making non-woven such as Spunbond, Meltblown, Spunlace, Dry Laid and Wet Laid.



For 3 years, I am now in charge of R&D projects for the technical fabric division of Saint-Gobain, called ADFORS. Location: Northborough, MA, USA.

In the role of Senior Research Engineer, I am involved in the design development of a specific type of non-woven: the laid scrim. Generally made of glass fibers for ADFORS, they found multiple applications in construction products.