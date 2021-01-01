Fabien RODRIGUEZ

-
SFR
- Head of 1st & 2nd level Technical support
2012 - maintenant
-
SFR
- Performance RF Engineering Manager
2008 - 2011
12-people-team management (Engineers & qualified technicians)
In charge of the GSM/3G/HSPA network Quality of Service & Performance (North-East region – 13000 2G/3G cells)
Established a new team and a new organisation leaded after a layoff plan
Organisational Management
12-people team leading
Regional RF Engineering Budget Follow up
Strong involvement in the national new organisation workshop
Built a new team and its training plan according to the coming activities --> Less than 3 months to adapt the team to the main subjects
Transferred the concerned files to central management --> Hand-back on strategical matters achieved on time
Managed activities
Follow up and improvement/optimization of the GSM/3G/HPA regional network (Nokia Siemens Network and Alcatel-Lucent Radio Interface suppliers), in spite of increase of capacity and 900MHz 3G layer deployed
High Level Key Performance Indicators daily watch out (Radio Interfaces, OMC, Probes)
End to End Voice and Data quality of service regional steering --> Regulatory benchmark showed SFR 1st Mobile Network for Voice
Voice and data improvement plan of action --> Fast train lines drop call rate improved by 10%
RF measurement, new supplier features test and assessment
Validation of the planned network operations to certify the least customer impact (following to capacity upgrade, new site opening, topology evolution, etc …) --> Supplier devices swap achieved with stable QoS
New technologies and capacity anticipation
Skills :
People management, team leading, Dashboards, Key performance Indicators, Budget management, Sub-contractors, Radio Frequency Engineering, Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), Alcatel Lucent (ALU), OMC, RAN, 3G+, HSPA, BSS, GSM, UMTS, ATOLL, NPO, Parameters sets optimisation
-
SFR
- RF Engineering Manager
2007 - 2008
10-people team leading (Engineers and qualified Technicians)
Key responsibilities
Annual assessment interviews
Specified and wrote letters of assessment
Coordinated and leaded regional “RF Network Design”
Metropolitan areas performance dashboard daily monitored
Competitor benchmark and follow up
Needs adjustment to broadband coverage and capacity
Refocusing coverage to new marketing specifications
Regional budget follow up on dimensioning, probes, and measurements (2.3M€)
Key achievements
2G and 3G dimensioning automation (2,8million customers on the managed region)
Massive EDGE deployment design achieved on time
Network improvement scheme coordination
Sharp collaboration with the local business team on major network events and specific coverage improvement to better focus on customer needs
Skills:
People management, team leading, Dashboards, Key performance Indicators, Budget management, Sub-contractors, Radio Frequency Engineering, Network Design, Siemens, Alcatel, OMC, RAN, 3G+, HSPA, BSS, GSM, UMTS, ATOLL, Parameters sets optimisation
-
SFR
- RF Engineer
2005 - 2007
In charge of the End-to-End quality of Service on the Nokia 2G/3G network of Lyon (2nd French metropolitan area)
Key responsibilities
Probes Radio and Core analysis (Astellia Probes)
Radio and Core troubleshooting to optimise the parametering strategy (2000 cells 2G/3G)
New features tests on the nokia 3G network, working within the Vodafone Workshop team
Enhanced 2G and 3G parametering use
Local main contact on the 3G parametering working group
Supervised 3 interns
Key achievements
Improved 2G and 3G parameters set templates on roads and fast train lines
Improved HSDPA bearer size adaptation to video streaming (part of VF workshop)
Enabled the unexpected 2G traffic 2006 to pass through in spite of slow capacity deployment
Enhanced the probes and measurements analysis
One intern hired
Skills :
Key performance Indicators, Radio Frequency Engineering, Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), Alcatel, OMC, RAN, 3G+, HSPA, BSS, GSM, UMTS, ATOLL, Pro-Optima, Parameters sets optimisation, Probes analysis.
-
SFR
- Telecommunications Engineer
2003 - 2005
Key responsibilities
Voice and Data 2G/3G follow up and dimensioning on BSC and SGSN (supplier, Nokia) – 2.3 million customers
Target design of BSC, SGSN and transcoders (60 BSC and 4 SGSN)
Built annual regional budgets of the BSS part
Project management of BSC and transcoders commissioning with Nokia and 2 subcontractors
Key achievements
Enabled the large amount of Data traffic to be cost efficiently elapsed
BSS devices filled to 75% for cost efficiency matters
Budget tightly adjusted to the real deployment capacity and need
Skills :
BSS, GSM, Traffic Dimensioning, SGSN, Project management, Budget built and follow-up
-
SFR
- RF Engineer Trainee
2002 - 2003
Graduation Project
Key responsibilities
GSM network optimisation of a part of Inner Paris
Focused on road measurements and KPI statistics
Solved the known and upcoming quality problems
Key achievements
Improved the drop call rate by 10%
Highlighted the aftermaths of the wrong 1800MHz spectrum allocation and provided a tool to avoid it
-
Auchan France
- Wholesale calculators buyer Trainee
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2001 - 2001
Focused on the “2001 Back to school” and beginning of the “€uro” transition
Developed the regular and “2001 back to school” calculators range
Contacted the suppliers.
Attended to negotiation with the wholesale buyer
Developed the product book dedicated to department supervisors (including merchandising plan, communication plan, products comparison and characteristics)
-
XTS Telecom
- VoIP Network Trainee
2001 - 2002
Implemented IP traffic management follow-up (using MRTG)
Tested, choose and deployed the WAN supervision platform (HP Openview Network Node Manager)
Suggested, tested, choose and deployed the implementation of a cost efficiency improvement solution for calls to mobile networks via a VoIP gateway.
-
City of Montreal
- Communication assistant trainee
2000 - 2000
Wrote public news releases on cultural events of the city
Wrote mayor's speeches
Prepared several cultural events
Developed the main design of the Cultural community centres website