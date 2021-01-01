Retail
Fabien ROZEC
Fabien ROZEC
Erstein
Mes compétences :
Management
Groupe Würth
- Responsable magasin
Erstein
maintenant
Bureau vallee
- Adjoint responsable magasin
Les Clayes Sous Bois
2015 - maintenant
Rétif
- Responsable magasin
2005 - 2011
Lycée Bonne Nouvelle
Brest
1992 - 1994
Bac pro vente représentation
Annaick URVOY
Arthur WILLIAM
Fabien LONCLE
Frederic CASANOVA
Gilles LAMISSE
Jérôme CHARIL
Karine COULON
Le SPORT ' IN PARK
Nadine LE HIR
Pierre-Yves MORVAN