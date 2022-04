Fabienne Maron who holds a PhD in Political Science from the Catholic University of Louvain is

currently Scientific Director at the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS):

www.iias-iisa.org.

At the International Institute of Administrative Sciences, she is currently in charge of the preparation of

scientific activities, including those of the IIAS: IIAS Congress, IIAS Programme and Research

Advisory Committee and the IIAS Study Groups. She is also the Executive Secretary of the European

Group for Public Administration (EGPA) and is the scientific coordinator of several working/research

groups and joint projects. She is the scientific administrator of the IIAS Knowledge Portal and the

Publication Coordinator.

She is currently visiting professor at the Reims University (France). Her teaching fields are the European

Governance system, European Integration & European Neighbourhood Policy and the Transparency of

State. She is the Vice-President of the Research Group on the Neighbourhood Policy (GRAPEV).

Fabienne Maron also manages several international and European research projects (in consortium).

Her research and study are focussed on the European Governance (European integration, governance,

and enlargement: political, institutional and administrative aspects; the role of Public administration

and civil servants, the decision making process and public policies, comparative administrative

systems).

Fabienne Maron is also co-director of a book series entitled: “Voisinages européens” at Bruylant

Publisher.



Mes compétences :

Governmental Management

curricula development

Public Management

Public Administration

European projects management

Comparative analysis