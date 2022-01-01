Menu

Fabienne Ravaka RANAIVOMANANA

PARIS CENTRE

En résumé

Recently graduated of a post graduate degree specializing in strategic marketing, development and communication, able to analyze, interpret and manipulate statistical data for marketing and communication strategies. Innovative, versatile and creative marketing assistant with the skills, passion and professionalism needed to support business and consumer market programs, assist with PR and communications and conduct detailed market research. Through being able to understand the wider picture, earned a reputation as someone able to quickly adapt to differing marketing environments and is recognized as being results driven and an effective team player.

Mes compétences :
Business plan
Études de marché
Études de faisabilité d'équipements
Actions commerciales et marketing
Indesign et Photoshop
Plan marketing / Plan de communication
Analyse de données & Prévision
Cahier des charges
Pack office
Stratégie marketing
Budget de communication
Analyse des besoins
Conduite de projets
Stratégie de communication
Rétroplanning
Internet
Mix marketing
Organisation
Communication
Marketing
E-marketing
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) - Technical Support Mission Assistant

    2014 - maintenant

  • LCL Banque et Assurance - Product Manager Assistant

    Villejuif 2011 - maintenant • Conduct market analysis and competitive intelligence (various requests), track and analyze business results, update economic data
    • Create products and promotional offers, develop internal and external communication operations (leaflets agencies, brochures advisors, newsletters, ...)
    • Prepare monthly support for the steering committee on the pricing strategy

  • NetMakers - Complete diagnosic, internal and external audit

    Champigny-sur-Marne 2010 - 2011 • Achieve full audit of the company, study its internal and external communication
    • Study its marketing strategy, analyze its market and opportunities, its management and portfolio
    • Make a financial and structural analysis, analyze its external growth and competition policy

  • Association Votre Ecole chez Vous - Communication Assistant

    2008 - 2008 • Search for new grants, caring relationship with foundations, schools and businesses, update the database
    • Develop a sponsorship document and distribute it to potential sponsors
    • Organize occasional events: manage schedules and relationships with external service providers

  • Association Burkina Songré - Tutored project

    2007 - 2007 • Achieve the redesign of the website: conceive the functional specifications, analyze profitability, impact and performance, study the organization of the site based on the strategy of the association
    • Apply for funding: create a folder sponsorship, identify and contact potential sponsors

  • Espace Multi Service (EMS) - Marketing Assistant

    2006 - 2006 • Conduct a feasibility and profitability study, finely analyze the market to identify opportunities
    • Develop a business plan, define the elements of the marketing mix and the market positioning
    • Set goals, identify commercial and strategic ways to achieve them: partnerships with tour operators, international agencies travel advisors, ...

  • BNI Crédit Lyonnais - Marketing Assistant

    2005 - 2005 • Conduct market research for a new project called "The opening of an account at 0%"
    • Understand the needs and expectations of customers: implement qualitative and quantitative marketing research
    • Provide competitive intelligence on the market

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Masters Degree

    Marketing strategic, development and Communication - Writing an honours thesis entitled "The emergence of E-Marketing does causes the disappearance of traditional marketing? Case: Sarenza.com"

  • Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2010 First year of Masters Degree

    Science in Information and Communication - Writing a thesis entitled “Needs a membership of teenagers face brands”

  • IUT Sénart-Fontainebleau

    Lieusaint 2007 - 2008 Bachelors Degree

    Public and Associative Communication - Writing a professional report entitled “In the search for effective and sustainable funding, resolving the waiting list of the association Votre Ecole chez Vous (VECV)”

  • Institut Supérieur De Technologie D'Antananarivo (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2004 - 2006 Vocational Training Certificate

    Management of Small and Medium-sized Companies - Writing a thesis entitled “Contribution to the implementation of Cattleya Guesthouse”

