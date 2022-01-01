Fabienne RAYNAUD

Special Achievements

AIRBUS HAMBURG = Support & Sales

SATAIR A/S = Aerospace Industry

Project management - Technical & Logistics Support : Concorde, A380 , Aircraft modification - Paris Air Show management - Karting Competition for the customers

LISSAC OPTICIAN = Biggest European Optician Centre

Internal Employee News paper - Children Event with partners DUPUIS Editions. « To gain your weight of Comic books» increasing the turnover of the Children department around 9% within 1 month.Halloween Event (1994) in all the shop with the US Embassy partnership.

Roland Garros Tennis event : the customers of the shop can win a bike.

CYBINDUS Group - ARTEM = Technical Fabrics and Bands for Food industry

Business develoment for new products for the production of brioche for Pasquier company. Gretting cards creation with waste of fabrics.(Sustainable development)

Development of a customized catalog per technical fabrics/bands for food industry conveyers.

STRATEGY COMPETITION 2010 = KPMG-NOVARIA-AFORGE-ATRIA

Strategic analysis and White Book for recommendations.

MASTER'sTHESIS

“Computerization of the TGV window stocks”. (1983)

"The bonded warehouse: advantages & disadvantages for BULL”. (1991)

Executive MBA Master's thesis

Which recommendations and action plan should we suggest to the company directors to include the sustainable development in their supplier relationships? “. (2010)



Personality

to be creative and pragmatic, to have a synthesis and analytical capability, to create a communcative atmosphere, to be perseverant and dynamics, to like the challenges.



Expériences en France et à l'international

dans des secteurs variés (Agro-alimentaire, informatique, optique, aéronautique).

Ce que je propose :

1/ Gestion d'équipe,

2/ Management de projets.

3/ Développement et suivi des Grands comptes.

4/ Négociation à haut-niveau.

5/ Créative pragmatique, dynamique, pérsevérante, communicante passionnée avec un leadership naturel.



