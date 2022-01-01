Fabienne REVILLARD

Mes compétences :
Business
Business plans
Coaching
Coaching personal
Hypnose
Life coaching
NLP
Personal development
PNL
Start up
Trainings
Entreprises
Caviar House & Prunier
- General Manager
2006 - 2007General Management of the Swiss Subsidiary, including 50 people and 6 profit centers (shops, restaurants & bars) in the different part of Switzerland.
AAA+
- Coach & General Manager
Paris2006 - maintenantNLP certified coach specialised in professional as well as personal development, giving private individual sessions, trainings and follow-ups for startups and people aspiring to be independent.
MVDB Diffusion SA - Van Der Bauwede
- Head of Marketing & Communication
2003 - 2005Member of the executive comitee, international leading of advertising, operational marketing, PR & communication, merchandising strategies.
LVMH - Guerlain SA
- General Manager - Marketing & PR Manager
1999 - 2003Global responsability related to Guerlain brand in addition to marketing and public relations responsabilities (including events - promotions - trainings and corners). Swiss subsidiary management (30 people)
Bacardi-Martini (Suisse) SA
- Marketing Assistant
1997 - 1999Product management (10 brands including the bestseller Martini), event management, PR
Formations
International Society Of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (Lucinges)
Lucinges2007 - 2008NLP - Coaching
NLP Coach certificate : professional coaching, life coaching, company training
HEC Université De Genève (Geneva)
Geneva2006 - 2007Entrepreneurship & Business Development
Sciences économiques et sociales - Post-grade Diploma, Executive Program
International Society Of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (Lucinges)
Lucinges2004 - 2006NLP Master Practitioner
Study of the human way of thinking, that develops techniques and tools to eliminate limiting decisions.
Applicable in business for sales, management, communication, teaching, and coaching, as well in sports,
therapy and personal development.
Université De Genève - The Graduate Institute Of International And Development Studies (Genève)
Genève1992 - 1996B.A in International Relations
International Politics, Economy, History, Diplomacy & Law