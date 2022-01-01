Menu

Fabienne REVILLARD

GENEVA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
Business plans
Coaching
Coaching personal
Hypnose
Life coaching
NLP
Personal development
PNL
Start up
Trainings

Entreprises

  • Caviar House & Prunier - General Manager

    2006 - 2007 General Management of the Swiss Subsidiary, including 50 people and 6 profit centers (shops, restaurants & bars) in the different part of Switzerland.

  • AAA+ - Coach & General Manager

    Paris 2006 - maintenant NLP certified coach specialised in professional as well as personal development, giving private individual sessions, trainings and follow-ups for startups and people aspiring to be independent.

  • MVDB Diffusion SA - Van Der Bauwede - Head of Marketing & Communication

    2003 - 2005 Member of the executive comitee, international leading of advertising, operational marketing, PR & communication, merchandising strategies.

  • LVMH - Guerlain SA - General Manager - Marketing & PR Manager

    1999 - 2003 Global responsability related to Guerlain brand in addition to marketing and public relations responsabilities (including events - promotions - trainings and corners). Swiss subsidiary management (30 people)

  • Bacardi-Martini (Suisse) SA - Marketing Assistant

    1997 - 1999 Product management (10 brands including the bestseller Martini), event management, PR

Formations

  • International Society Of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (Lucinges)

    Lucinges 2007 - 2008 NLP - Coaching

    NLP Coach certificate : professional coaching, life coaching, company training

  • HEC Université De Genève (Geneva)

    Geneva 2006 - 2007 Entrepreneurship & Business Development

    Sciences économiques et sociales - Post-grade Diploma, Executive Program

  • International Society Of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (Lucinges)

    Lucinges 2004 - 2006 NLP Master Practitioner

    Study of the human way of thinking, that develops techniques and tools to eliminate limiting decisions.
    Applicable in business for sales, management, communication, teaching, and coaching, as well in sports,
    therapy and personal development.

  • Université De Genève - The Graduate Institute Of International And Development Studies (Genève)

    Genève 1992 - 1996 B.A in International Relations

    International Politics, Economy, History, Diplomacy & Law

  • Collège Rousseau (Genève)

    Genève 1987 - 1991 Scientific field

    Baccalaureat

