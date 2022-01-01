Menu

Fabienne RUNYO

HANOI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
Governance
International
International business
Law
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Tax
Tax law
Translator

Entreprises

  • French MOFA - Mission des fonctionnaires internationaux

    maintenant

  • European Court of Justice - Lawyer Linguist

    2009 - 2010

  • European Commission Delegation to Vietnam - Legal advisor

    2008 - 2008 Identification of the Delegation’s new governance programme: study of the state of play and progress made in the implementation of Government strategies, in-depth overview of current and planned Donor assistance in the area of governance, along with options and recommendations for further intervention.

  • ADETEF - Project Manager

    2006 - 2008 Adetef, Hanoi, Vietnam - Cooperation agency of the French Ministry of finance and economy
    Project: Support to Vietnam’s integration into international trade” , 1,6 M. €

    - Monitoring work plans and budget, supervising the day to day operations, missions and activities
    - Providing advice and technical assistance to the Vietnamese Ministry of Trade related to the improvement of the regulatory framework (legal reform with respect to WTO standards and Vietnam’s commitments under WTO)
    - Preparing terms of reference and identifying international experts and consultants
    - Liaising with Vietnamese and foreign institutions for the implementation of the project and needs’ assessment of beneficiaries

  • Maison du Droit vietnamo-française - Legal policy project officer

    2005 - 2006 Maison du Droit Vietnamo-Française, Hanoi,Vietnam - Employed by the French Foreign Affairs Office
    - Monitoring legal reform in Vietnam : legal analysis and advice on draft Vietnamese legislation
    - Coordination of regional legal cooperation activities in cooperation with OIF (International organisation for the French-Speaking world)
    - Implementation of two components of projects funded by the French Foreign Affairs Office related to the capacity building of judges and the setting up of Public notaries in Vietnam with the Ministry of Justice and the Judicial Academy of Hanoi

  • INTERCESSIO - Trainee in-house lawyer - Legal Intelligence

    2004 - 2005 INTERCESSIO, Paris, Consulting company in mergers and acquisitions.

    Writing of articles on corporate mergers and acquisitions (legal and tax aspects) and editing a monthly legal newsletter

    Providing consulting on French and Belgian business and tax law and employment law issues related to acquisitions of other companies

