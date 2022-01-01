Fabio ASSAF

-
Huawei
- Ingénieur Transmission WDM Huawei technologies - Prestataire ALTEN
Boulogne Billancourt
2015 - maintenant
Deployment, integration and commissioning.
Engineering design documentation to support the activities above.
On-site technical assistance and Provide training for customers or subcontractors.
Technical problem management and Level 2/3 support.
-
SFR
- Ingénieur transmission WDM/SDH - Prestataire ALTEN
2013 - 2015
-
Rockwell Collins
- Reverse Engineering
BLAGNAC
2013 - 2013
Alcatel Lucent/SDH/ADM
Motorola/TETRA Backbone Network
-
Eurofarad
- Engineer - Research & Development
2011 - 2011
"Search Master" European project. THALES AIR SYSTEMS
-
Eurofarad
- Transmission Engineering
2011 - 2013
Thalès Air Systems/ SearchMaster IFF European project
-
Universita de Modena
- 15 GHz metal detector Antenna
2010 - 2010
G. Marconi - Bologna international aéroport - ITALY
-
ENSIL
- ClubElec Vice President
LIMOGES
2008 - 2011
Robot Design for robotics national competition E=m6