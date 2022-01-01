Menu

Fabio ASSAF

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Huawei - Ingénieur Transmission WDM Huawei technologies - Prestataire ALTEN

    Boulogne Billancourt 2015 - maintenant Deployment, integration and commissioning.
    Engineering design documentation to support the activities above.
    On-site technical assistance and Provide training for customers or subcontractors.
    Technical problem management and Level 2/3 support.

  • SFR - Ingénieur transmission WDM/SDH - Prestataire ALTEN

    2013 - 2015

  • Rockwell Collins - Reverse Engineering

    BLAGNAC 2013 - 2013 Alcatel Lucent/SDH/ADM
    Motorola/TETRA Backbone Network

  • Eurofarad - Engineer - Research & Development

    2011 - 2011 "Search Master" European project. THALES AIR SYSTEMS

  • Eurofarad - Transmission Engineering

    2011 - 2013 Thalès Air Systems/ SearchMaster IFF European project

  • Universita de Modena - 15 GHz metal detector Antenna

    2010 - 2010 G. Marconi - Bologna international aéroport - ITALY

  • ENSIL - ClubElec Vice President

    LIMOGES 2008 - 2011 Robot Design for robotics national competition E=m6

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :