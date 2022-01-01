Fabio Piemonte
- Fashion photographer
2007 - maintenant
During my career, I produced fashion campaigns and editorials for:
MAGAZINES: Grazia, Schön, Metal, Marie France, Bullett, The Fashionisto, Frankie & Clo, Verve, O Globo Ela, Kaltblut, Fucking Young!, Madame Figaro, Vein, OE, Flanelle, Nasty, Wear Global, Creem, Superior, Contributor, Factice, Sicky, Revs, La Stampa, Fashion Collection, Jute, Fault, WU, The Trend Time, Faux Q, Luxos, Estetica, Photographie, Lens Culture, Chasseur, Luxos, Rouleur;
CLIENTS: Wella Professionals, Printemps, Nickelson, Armando Testa, Tony&Guy, Mawena, Mademoiselle Chapeaux, Kadus, Triumph, Bartiya, Ultima Italia, Istituto Marangoni, Lush & Simon, Modeline, Idonthaveasister, BestClub, Maison Floret, Chambre Syndicale De La Couture Parisienne, Hadeel Al Hussain, Universal Music.