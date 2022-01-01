Menu

Fabio PIEMONTE

PARIS

En résumé

Fashion photographer working between Paris and Milan

Mes compétences :
Photography
PHOTOGRAPHE
Photo
Photographer
Mode
Advertising
Fotografo
Advanced lighting skills, Photoshop, Capture One
Production
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Istituto Marangoni - Teacher

    2011 - maintenant Beside my freelance fashion photography career, I also work as teacher for the Master and BA in Creative Di- rection & photography courses. I train my students to acquire technical skills and theoretical knowledge needed to create a fashion shoot from initial concept, through to final editing - including analysis of current and future trends and the historical and contemporary context of fashion. During the course I also provide technical and cultural notions to in-studio projects, learning how to negotiate and plan in detail every area of the technical and creative process.

  • Fabio Piemonte - Fashion photographer

    2007 - maintenant During my career, I produced fashion campaigns and editorials for:

    MAGAZINES: Grazia, Schön, Metal, Marie France, Bullett, The Fashionisto, Frankie & Clo, Verve, O Globo Ela, Kaltblut, Fucking Young!, Madame Figaro, Vein, OE, Flanelle, Nasty, Wear Global, Creem, Superior, Contributor, Factice, Sicky, Revs, La Stampa, Fashion Collection, Jute, Fault, WU, The Trend Time, Faux Q, Luxos, Estetica, Photographie, Lens Culture, Chasseur, Luxos, Rouleur;

    CLIENTS: Wella Professionals, Printemps, Nickelson, Armando Testa, Tony&Guy, Mawena, Mademoiselle Chapeaux, Kadus, Triumph, Bartiya, Ultima Italia, Istituto Marangoni, Lush & Simon, Modeline, Idonthaveasister, BestClub, Maison Floret, Chambre Syndicale De La Couture Parisienne, Hadeel Al Hussain, Universal Music.

  • www.fabiopiemonte.com - Fondatore

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • LUISS Guido Carli University (Rome)

    Rome 2001 - 2005 BA in Economics and Management

